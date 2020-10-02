'I hate them with every vein in my body' – Danny Healy-Rae hits out at 'serial objectors' to tree felling

Danny Healy-Rae says he despises serial objectors to the felling of trees.

He and fellow rural Independents now want a €2,000 submission fee to any objection from far-away city dwellers – a scale that would be 100 times the current processing fee of €20 per objection.

“I despise the serial objectors. I hate them with every vein in my body – that’s how much I hate them, and I have no time in the world for them,” Mr Healy-Rae declared.

“I actually hate them because I wouldn’t object or interfere with anyone who wasn’t hurting me. But these are 200 miles away from the people they are objecting to, and it is totally wrong,” he added.

“'Tis a fright to God. We don’t have gold, we don’t have diamonds, we have no resources of that kind in our country,” Mr Healy-Rae said, outlining objections to a new Forestry Bill.

“What we have at the present time is some of the grandest forests in Glencar and Cahirciveen and Killorglin and even Kilgarvan. All around us, ripe and ready to go – and we are in a standstill with nothing happening.

“We have our own natural resource that was grant aided at the time and now they are not being allowed to cut it down. It is absolutely ridiculous.

“Someone that’s close by, or is affected, or has a reason to object, no problem in the world,” he said. “We must be democratic. But people that are being unfair and using the system to deprive people of jobs in our country, I do hate them anyway.”

Mr Healy-Rae said he knew of one woman who wanted to cash in her forestry investment because her husband was in a wheelchair and times were hard. But an objection had come in from a city dweller many miles away who was a stranger and did not know the locality.

He added that people were objecting because they wanted the trees to live, but they did not know the ways of the countryside.

Mattie McGrath TD said felling in Ireland had ground to a halt because of objections, and one individual, living in a city, had lodged no fewer than 86 objections to forestry moves around the country.

The new Government Bill was only proposing ‘feeble’ and ‘weak’ reforms.

He claimed that 30,000 jobs were at risk when indirect beneficiaries to the economic activity were added to the 12,000 directly employed.

Richard O’Donoghue, the Limerick Independent, said the situation was directly affecting the major Government priority of building homes – because timber was not available. Construction is instead sourcing timber from Sweden and Russia, rather than from Irish forests because of the delays.

Sawmills could close down by Christmas, the rural Independent group says, while there are growers who are seeking to make good on 40-year investments only to come up against objections on philosophical grounds. The sheer numbers of objections had jammed the hearings system.

Mr McGrath said: “We don’t hate anybody, but people shouldn’t have a facility to object without reasonable and sustainable grounds.

“We would still allow for neighbours and people in the locality to object, and to do so free of charge. We don’t want people in Dublin with frivolous objections affecting jobs in the rest of the country.”

The Taoiseach later told the Dáil: “There is nothing wrong with people being tree-huggers and tree lovers. Trees are wonderful. Trees are probably the most effective thing we have in this country to fight climate change in the future.

“We should grow far more than we are growing at the moment. The current planning process is paralysing the entire situation.”

Mattie McGrath told him: “They can hug them in St. Stephen's Green.”

He had earlier said that ‘tree-huggers’ who were serial objectors could “chain themselves to a tree on a winter night” if they felt so strongly about it.

Online Editors