Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

How to improve the biodiversity value of your woodland – Part 2

More simple management steps that can make a big difference to the ecology of your forest

Trees such as rowan have berries that many birds depend on Expand
Flora and fauna need wooded areas to travel safely across the landscape Expand
(Native) willows are often maligned but are ecologically very valuable and have many uses Expand

Close

Trees such as rowan have berries that many birds depend on

Trees such as rowan have berries that many birds depend on

Flora and fauna need wooded areas to travel safely across the landscape

Flora and fauna need wooded areas to travel safely across the landscape

(Native) willows are often maligned but are ecologically very valuable and have many uses

(Native) willows are often maligned but are ecologically very valuable and have many uses

/

Trees such as rowan have berries that many birds depend on

Steven Meyen

I got a lot of follow-up queries after last month’s article on how to make a forest more ecologically valuable, when I looked at the importance of keeping browsing animals out, retaining and creating deadwood and encouraging ‘weeds’.

Here, I look at other areas where a few simple management interventions can make a big difference.

Tree species

Regardless of whether you have a commercial timber plantation or a broadleaf woodland, owners can (and should?) make management decisions that will support increased biodiversity value.

Most Watched

Privacy