How to grow your own trees from seed

Building up a forest for free — a guide to collecting, storing, germinating and planting seeds from native species

Variety: A selection of seeds from Irish trees. Photo: Teagasc
Guelder rose
Spindle
Wych elm

Variety: A selection of seeds from Irish trees. Photo: Teagasc

Variety: A selection of seeds from Irish trees. Photo: Teagasc

Guelder rose

Guelder rose

Spindle

Spindle

Wych elm

Wych elm

Variety: A selection of seeds from Irish trees. Photo: Teagasc

Steven Meyen

Growing trees from seed is easy. It can also be fun. September is a great time to collect seeds.

Collecting seeds

