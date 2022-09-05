How to grow your own trees from seed

Growing trees from seed is easy. It can also be fun. September is a great time to collect seeds.

Collecting seeds

Seed can be collected either directly from the tree or from the ground. Collect seeds from a mix of healthy trees, choosing only firm, undamaged seed.

Avoid collecting the first dropped seeds. Don’t break off branches to get to seeds, and always ask the owner’s permission if you’re on private land.

After collection, the next question is, sow, stratify or store?

Seed storage

Seeds can be stored in a cool, dark place for a couple of weeks. Cones and catkins can be stored in their entirety, shaking the seeds out just before sowing.

When storing berries, leave the flesh on to stop them drying out.

Tree seeds can be stored for several years if well prepared: extract, clean and dry seeds from cones, berries etc.

Place them in an airtight plastic bag, squeeze out the air, seal, label and place in a fridge (2-5°C).

When you are ready to use the seeds, stratify as required, aiming to sow in early spring.

Read More

Seed preparation

How seeds need to be prepared depends on the type:

Nuts

Remove cups, twigs and damaged nuts. Drop the nuts in a bucket of water and throw away any that float — those that sink are much more likely to germinate.

Fleshy fruits

These need to be macerated, i.e. flesh removed. Half-fill a bucket with berries and add a small amount of water.

Using a square piece of wood (say 5x5x20cm), bruise the berries very gently.

Pour off the flesh, skin and seeds that float to the top and repeat until all the pulp (flesh and skin) has been removed from the berries and you’re left with clean seeds.

Expand Close Guelder rose / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Guelder rose

Winged seeds

Remove the stalks and other debris (wings don’t need to be removed).

Cones

Gently dry indoors until they begin to open — not in direct sunlight or on a radiator. Then put them in a paper bag and shake to release the tiny seeds.

Dormancy

For seeds to germinate, their dormancy must be broken. Tree seeds with a shallow dormancy can be sown directly. These tree species, such as birch or alder, tend to produce large amounts of seed.

Haws, spindle or holly on the other hand need to be stratified or go through controlled temperature treatments before they germinate.

Regardless of the method used, aim for early spring germination (i.e. sow early March).

Read More

Stratification

This mimics our typical wintry conditions that tree seeds have to endure.

Use a large plastic container with holes in base and large stones. Mix thoroughly one part seeds with one part builders’ sand and one part compost.

Cover with more sand and place outdoors in a shaded, damp (not wet) location and protect from mice and birds.

In the spring, check weekly for germination, looking for swollen seeds. You should see the tip of the radicle, especially after a mild spell (>10°C).

Pick out the germinating seeds and sow immediately, and continue checking dormant seeds weekly.

Expand Close Wych elm / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Wych elm

Controlled temperature treatment

A more ‘modern’, efficient way: mix the seed with moist composted bark and sand and place the mix in a clear plastic bag and seal.

Chill in the fridge at 2-5°C for 4-20 weeks, depending on the species. Shake the bag periodically and sow immediately when germinating.

Some tree species are kept warm at 18-22°C for up to 12 weeks, then followed by a cold treatment.

Sowing seeds

Tetrapak milk cartons make fantastic containers. Cut off the top, punch a couple of holes in the bottom and fill with compost to 1-2 cm below the top.

Use potting compost or mix soil, sand and compost in equal proportions.

Small seeds (eg birch or alder) can be sown directly onto the surface of compost and covered with a thin layer of sand. Only put a small pinch of seeds in each container.

Acorns and other large seeds can be sown one per container at a depth of 1½ times their size.

Place the milk cartons in a sheltered location, ensuring good drainage (lift the milk carton off the ground a few centimetres).

Prevent the compost from drying out, feed and weed.

Protect from bird and animal damage and check regularly for pests and diseases.

When the saplings are about 50cm tall, cut open the milk carton and plant them out in their final locations.

Holly and blackthorn are the exception as it is preferable to plant them out while still small.

Expand Close Spindle / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Spindle

Keep records

As you get into growing trees from seed, you will learn from your mistakes, and you’ll discover that there are good and bad seed years.

It is a good idea to record the location and date of collection, what the tree looked like (for instance, was it straight or crooked?) and keep track what seed treatment you applied (and when), how germination and growth went.

A couple of ‘recipes’

Growing trees from seed is a bit like cooking a meal – you’re following a recipe that works for you. Each tree species has particular requirements for successful germination. Here are a few ‘recipes’ for common trees you may like to try out:

Oak

Collect acorns Sep-Nov. Discard the first acorns to fall. You should be able to find and collect many acorns once there has been a frost. Do a float test. Sow straight away and protect.

Read More

Hawthorn

Collect the haws in September when fully ripe. Macerate to remove pulp from seeds. Mix the seed with composted bark and sand (see above) and store in warmth for 4-8 weeks, then chill for 12-16 weeks. Then sow in early spring.

Guelder rose

Gather berries Aug-Sep before they are fully ripe.

Store in plastic bags until partly rotten. Then separate seed from flesh by washing. Sow immediately.

Sow and cover with 2cm of soil. Germination is likely to be erratic.

Wych elm

Collect seeds May-June (not September!). Sow immediately, cover lightly with compost and keep moist. Germination should be very quick.

Scots pine

Collect cones Nov-Feb before they open. Dry in a warm room until they open and the seeds drop out. Store seed in a sealed container in the fridge.

Four weeks before sowing, mix the seeds with a medium and return to the fridge to chill.

Sow covering the seeds lightly. Keep moist.

And finally…

Growing trees from seed is very satisfying and makes fantastic personal gifts to family and friends. Why not celebrate the birth of a child or remember a loved one by planting a tree you grew yourself from seed?



Steven Meyen is a Teagasc forestry advisor based in Ballybofey; steven.meyen@teagasc.ie