How to fight back against the pests and diseases that can ruin your forest

Our forests face threats from a range of organisms, from large mammals to microscopic fungi.

​

Deer

Deer can do a lot of damage. They will strip the bark off a tree, destroy saplings and cause soil compaction as well as drainage issues.

In some areas in Ireland, it is becoming increasingly difficult to establish new broadleaf (and especially native) woodlands because of high deer populations.

The deer also destroy the woodland’s natural regeneration.

So it is welcome that the Government is looking for the views of all stakeholders to create a sustainable, effective deer management strategy — see the online survey at www.gov.ie, which closes on Friday.

​

Large pine weevil

This beetle can cause substantial tree mortality in reforestation sites.

Felling coniferous trees produces a large increase in breeding material for the pine weevil, while plant material suitable for adult feeding is reduced.

Young trees used for restocking are liable to be heavily attacked by adult pine weevils feeding on the stem. Heavy damage can kill the young trees outright.

It is estimated that on average 50pc of the saplings on untreated sites in Ireland and the UK are killed by pine weevil during the first few years.

The pine weevil is seen as the worst pest of reforestation sites across Europe.

​

Green spruce aphid

Foresters hope that the recent cold spell will have reduced the impact of the green spruce aphid in the coming months.

These aphids are 1-1.5mm in size. They are most active during mild winter months, feeding on the sap of older needles, which develop a pale, mottled discolouration. Black sooty moulds can also be seen.

The damage is most noticeable in May and June as many of these older needles will turn brown, die and drop off. New growth is unaffected.

Trees seldom die, but increment can be reduced. These aphids are not easy to stop. Natural enemies such as ladybirds only provide limited control.

Extended cold winter periods dramatically reduce populations.

Now is a good time to check if you have an infestation — look closely at the underside of spruce needles.

​

Dutch elm disease

This is caused by a fungus but bark beetles are required to carry the fungal spores to infect new trees.

The disease originated in Asia and was introduced into Europe with imported wood, and first noticed in 1910. The fungus was identified for the first time in the Netherlands so the name of ‘Dutch elm disease’ stuck.

In 1967, a highly virulent strain was introduced into Europe. Twenty years later, most elm trees in Europe were dead.

Elm will re-sprout and regrow for a number of years before they succumb to the disease again.

Wych elm is the only native elm species in Ireland. Once abundant, it is uncommon to find living elm trees nowadays.

There is natural resistance to the disease within elm populations, but it is extremely rare. Most living elms are thought to have been able to ‘avoid’ the disease rather than being resistant to it.

If you know of any healthy elm tree, Teagasc is collecting samples to verify its resistance. We hope to establish a collection of Irish elm genotypes resistant to Dutch elm disease.

See www.teagasc.ie/crops/forestry/advice/forest-protection/dutch-elm-disease/

Reporting a pest or disease

If you are concerned about the health of your trees or you come across a suspected forest pest or disease, you should report it to the Department at www.treecheck.net, which will give forest health inspectors geo-location data to investigate further if required.



You can also email forestprotection@agriculture.gov.ie or call 01-6072651 if you prefer.

​

The future

I believe that the threat from tree pests and diseases will continue to grow as the effects of globalisation and climate change intensify.

Continuous cover forests that have a range of tree species of varying ages are likely to better manage the current and emerging threats. The old adage of ‘don’t put all your eggs in the one basket’ remains true.

See www.teagasc.ie/crops/forestry/advice/forest-protection/

​

Steven Meyen is a Teagasc forestry advisor based in Ballybofey; steven.meyen@teagasc.ie