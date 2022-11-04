How to deal with ash dieback in your forest

Teagasc have produced a series of videos to help forest owners whose ash plantations have been affected by ash dieback .

The fungal disease is expected to affect most ash trees in Ireland, causing the majority of them to die over the next two decades.

The first video provides an overview of the life cycle of the disease, looking how it spreads and providing practical information on how to recognise the symptoms in our trees.

Dr Dheeraj Rathore investigating resilience in the lab

Dr Dheeraj Rathore investigating resilience in the lab

Harvesting ash dieback-infected timber presents particular challenges.

You need suitable access, on adequate forest roads.

Then there are the health and safety considerations when harvesting dead or dying ash trees.

Another video considers important factors when selecting alternative tree species, planting options and protecting the newly established trees once the diseased trees have been removed.

Two videos look at research work being carried out by Teagasc into curing ash dieback.

A very small proportion of ash trees show natural tolerance to the pathogen: they show minor symptoms and the disease does not have a noticeable impact on their growth or health.

Teagasc is working to identify such trees and build up a gene bank with the goal of producing tolerant seed and plants, restoring ash trees to Irish forests and hedgerows.

Dr Ian Short gives an overview of his remedial silvicultural research over more than a decade supporting forest owners in managing their ash dieback-infected plantations.

He discusses management options including coppicing, underplanting, free-growth and felling of small coupes. Dr Dheeraj Rathore, researcher with Teagasc, discusses the programme to breed tree genotypes that are resilient to the ash dieback disease, and are also productive and adapted for a changing climate.

Dr Ian Short looks at management options to counter the disease

Dr Ian Short looks at management options to counter the disease

The long-term aim of this work is to multiply these tolerant genotypes to establish clonal seed orchards and seedline seed orchards, and continue field-testing the clones and their progeny to restore ash in the Irish landscape.

The six videos can be viewed at

bit.ly/managing_ashdieback or at youtube.com/teagascforestry

videos.

Have your say on the future of forestry

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture recently opened two significant forestry consultations, both for six weeks.

It is important that forest owners seize this opportunity to make their voices heard: your views will help to shape the future direction of Irish forestry.

■ The proposed National Forest Strategy is based on the recently adopted Shared National Vision for Trees, Woods and Forests, which promotes “the right trees in the right places for the right reasons with the right management supporting a clean, healthy and well protected environment and a sustainable economy and society”.

A gene bank of tolerant ash trees at Teagasc Oak Park research centre

A gene bank of tolerant ash trees at Teagasc Oak Park research centre

It advocates for an expansion of multi-functional and diverse forests, delivering multiple benefits for climate, nature, water quality, wood, people, economy and rural development.

​■ The Forestry Programme comprises a list of actions and measures to achieve the ambitions set out in Ireland’s Shared National Vision for Trees, Woods and Forests.

The Department is in discussion with the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform to agree grant and premium rates for the new programme, to incentivise the necessary levels of planting for Ireland to meet afforestation targets.

The Forestry Programme 2023-27 contains eight interventions: forest creation; agroforestry; infrastructure and technology investments; sustainable forest management; developing skills and empowering the forest sector for sustainable forest management; open forests: social, cultural and heritage forests; climate resilient reforestation; and reconstitution.

You can have your say about these two consultations — go to gov.ie/forestry.

The deadline is November 29.

​Steven Meyen is a Teagasc forestry advisor based in Ballybofey; steven.meyen@teagasc.ie