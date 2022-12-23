Farming

Farming

How to apply for your forestry premium payment – the sooner you apply, the sooner you’ll be paid

Out and about: The focus of Teagasc&rsquo;s forest walks in 2023 will be the promotion of the new Forestry Programme 2023-2027. Photo: Teagasc. Expand
Out and about: The focus of Teagasc’s forest walks in 2023 will be the promotion of the new Forestry Programme 2023-2027. Photo: Teagasc.

Steven Meyen

Many of us will remember when the Department’s yellow Form 4 dropped through the letterbox. This form was to be filled out annually to have your forestry premium paid later in the year in April or May.

However, these paper forms are no longer issued. Instead, all forestry premium applications must now be applied for online via www.agfood.ie.

