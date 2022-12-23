How to apply for your forestry premium payment – the sooner you apply, the sooner you’ll be paid

Many of us will remember when the Department’s yellow Form 4 dropped through the letterbox. This form was to be filled out annually to have your forestry premium paid later in the year in April or May.

However, these paper forms are no longer issued. Instead, all forestry premium applications must now be applied for online via www.agfood.ie.

There are advantages to the ‘new’ online application system because you can now apply for your next forestry premium from November onwards. The Department continually processes these online applications so that premium payments are made on a weekly basis. So the sooner you apply, the sooner you’ll be paid.

This important online form is easy enough to complete once you know how it works. This step-by-step guide will help you doing so.

Applying for your annual forestry premium payment

Log on to www.agfood.ie;

Enter your Username;

Enter the requested digits from your Personal Access Code (PAC);

Enter your Password;

Select Logon;

Select Forestry Grants & Premiums from the menu of applications;

Select option to view Your Outstanding Form 4s;

Select a contract by highlighting your contract number;

Select Start Submission;

De Minimis Declaration. Select Yes or No:

Yes: I have received other De Minimis payments. Enter the relevant details and then click Save Declaration and Continue;

No: I have not received any other De Minimis payments. Click Save Declaration and Continue

If prompted, view the aerial photograph of your plantation and proceed;

Tick the box for I accept these conditions and wish to proceed;

Click Submit Application;

If you have more than one contract: select Home and then repeat the process for the next contract.

Once you have clicked the submit button, DAFM will check your premium application. If everything is OK then the money will be paid directly into your bank account a few weeks later.

Further information

If you forgot your username or password or you can’t log on to www.agfood.ie, the DAFM’s helpdesk (phone 049-4368288, email agfood@agriculture.gov.ie) will be able to help you.

Forestry Division staff won’t be able to help you with usernames or passwords but they can assist with queries relating to your forestry premium. You can contact the DAFM Forestry Premium Helpdesk on 053-9163425. Make sure to have your forestry Contract Number (CN) and/or Forest Owner (FO) number to hand.

Much more detail how to apply for your online forestry premium can be found on www.teagasc.ie/forestry.

2023 forestry events

Well over a thousand people attended one of our forestry events in 2022. These events ranged from recreational walks organised in various locations across Ireland to our conifer timber marketing event ‘Talking Timber’ in Co Tipperary.

In addition, we also answered thousands of forestry-related enquiries at the Ploughing Championships, Bloom, various Teagasc open days such as the Teagasc National Sheep Open Day in Athenry or at the Forestry Village of the Tullamore Show.

Looking forward to 2023, the Teagasc Forestry Development Department has planned a significant number of national forestry events for 2023. All events are planned and designed to support the new (still to be finalised) Forestry Programme 2023-2027.

For instance, Teagasc will run a nationwide series of forest information meetings early in the year (once the details of the new Forestry Programme have been finalised). This series will provide landowners with information on the new Forestry Programme and incentives involved.

This will be followed up in late spring with a series of outdoor events focusing on forest establishment and tree planting that reflect the new ‘Forest Type’ categories of the Forestry Programme.

By attending a forestry event, you will always pick up useful information, hear about an alternative approach, learn about the latest research or pick up useful management tips.

Teagasc forestry information can be trusted: our information is objective and independent. Our job is to provide you with the facts so that you can make an informed decision.

And if you want to make sure that you are kept up to date then subscribe to our Teagasc Forestry eNewsletters. This way, you will be able to receive the latest forestry news, timely information about our upcoming events and much more directly into your email inbox. Subscribe at www.teagasc.ie/forestrynews.

Our events are organised in association with the Department. Keep an eye on www.teagasc.ie/forestry for up-to-date event details.

Steven Meyen is a Teagasc forestry advisor based in Ballybofey; steven.meyen@teagasc.ie