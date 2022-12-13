Farming

How growing Christmas trees is a year-round full-time job for this Wicklow farmer

James O’Toole, who grows over 220,000 trees on his 100ac holding, explains why December is actually his easiest month, and how his flock of Shropshire sheep help him but getting human labour is more of a challenge

Pre-Christmas lift: James O'Toole of Fairwood Christmas Trees with a freshly harvested tree on his farm at Carnew, Co Wicklow. Photos: Joe Byrne
James loading trees on to pallets
James's flock of Shropshire sheep graze among his Christmas trees
James has around 2,200 trees to the acre
James marking his trees
A view over the farm
James O' Toole, Fairwood Christmas Trees, Carnew, Co. Wicklow. Photos Joe Byrne .
Fairwood Christmas Trees
Packing the trees into pallets

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

Growing and selling Christmas trees has always been part of life for Wicklow farmer James O’Toole, who grows over 220,000 trees on his farm in Carnew.

A tradition his father started on a small scale in the ’70s now keeps James working all year round.

