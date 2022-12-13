How growing Christmas trees is a year-round full-time job for this Wicklow farmer

Growing and selling Christmas trees has always been part of life for Wicklow farmer James O’Toole, who grows over 220,000 trees on his farm in Carnew.

A tradition his father started on a small scale in the ’70s now keeps James working all year round.

“I grow over 100ac of trees and I have roughly 2,200 trees to the acre, says James, who supplies to the UK as well as Ireland. “There are several types of Christmas trees — I grow Noble Fir and Normandy Fir.

“My father was a small farmer — he reared a few calves and grew 3-4ac of spuds and sold them locally. He got into the trees for a bit of extra income and started selling them coming up to Christmas from a small site in Stillorgan (in South Dublin) that I still have today.

Expand Close James has around 2,200 trees to the acre / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp James has around 2,200 trees to the acre

“I always helped him and as time went on I got more interested in the trees and less into the livestock. I had been keeping sucklers and sheep but I decided to get out of sucklers altogether and change the sheep to Shropshires which are known to be well suited to grazing among trees.”

To grow Christmas trees you need good-quality, free-draining land, says James, who plants his new plantations every year in autumn or spring.

“Your land is taken up for 10 years when you grow Christmas trees — harvesting is done between year seven and 10,” he says.

“When the trees are younger, it’s mainly all about fertilising and weed control. The ground around the trees has to be kept clean and that’s where the Shropshire sheep come in. They graze in between the trees and mainly take care of that side of things for me.

Expand Close James's flock of Shropshire sheep graze among his Christmas trees / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp James's flock of Shropshire sheep graze among his Christmas trees

“I use a strimmer to strim the harder weeds and then there are certain weeds you have to spray with the knapsack.

“You don’t want totally bare ground around the trees, you want a bit of cover to keep the ground aerated; the trees do better that way.”

Trees are like flowers, says James, as they must be appealing to the eye in both shape and colour.

“After year four I start pruning up the bottom — 9ins to a foot — so we can get a handle on the foot of the tree for loading and so the customer has space to put their water-stand and presents underneath.

“I also start to shape the trees from then on, and every tree is attended to 5-10 times per year. Christmas trees need a lot of light work: clipping, shaping and using leader control.

“The leader is the new part that grows every year and we try to keep that down to 28-35cm so there isn’t a big gap in the tree. People want a pyramid-shaped tree, they don’t want gaps.

Expand Close James marking his trees / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp James marking his trees

“We have to use a chemical to control the leader, otherwise the tree could grow 2½-3ft every year and you’d be left with trees with big gaps.

“The product we use is a chemical used for ripening apples and it tricks the tree into thinking it has grown for longer than it has and therefore slows down the growth.”

James takes his sheep away from the Christmas trees for six weeks during the summer

.

“The trees are in ‘bud flush’ during that period and the sheep could break the delicate buds and that would ruin the trees’ shape,” he says.

“The sheep do very well because they’re always being rotated and there’s more ground than there is sheep — I keep around 80 ewes.

“I sell the ewe lambs to other growers and there’s a good market for them, but that will probably fill up shortly. People are trying to get away from chemicals as much as they can and Shropshires replace the need for much chemical use when it comes to Christmas trees.

Read More

“The ram lambs go for the meat chain.”

In August and September, James grades his trees by size and quality and labels each one.

“The trees are planted in bays and in every bay there is 20 rows of trees. I document what I have in each bay so that I know what I have when it comes to harvesting.”

Harvesting the trees is a labour-intensive job, says James, and it can be difficult to get help to do it.

“For cutting the trees I have machines that you walk behind and they shear the trees at the ground.

“I don’t use chainsaws at all — you need someone certified to use a chainsaw and that’s not always easy to get. I cut around 1,500 trees in a day myself, on average.”

“Labour isn’t easy got — only for I have a couple of good lads that come to me part-time throughout the year and some of the neighbours’ young lads help me, it would be a nightmare.

“I know Christmas tree growers who can’t get labour to harvest their trees so they have to leave them in the ground.

Expand Close James loading trees on to pallets / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp James loading trees on to pallets

“I think it’s going to be a problem for the industry going forward — a lot young lads can’t lift a big tree because they’re so used to machinery. It’s not like it was when I was young and we were trained to bear a heavy weight.”

To take the pressure off labour-wise, James bought elevators a few years ago to lift the trees onto pallets when they’re harvested and ready to be distributed.

“The pallets are 8ft long and 8ft high so before I had the elevators we had to grab the trees and throw them over 8ft into the air to get them on, it was heavy work,” he says.

“You won’t get many young lads that will do that nowadays, and probably rightly so.

“Although harvesting is hard work, it’s not bad for the rest of the year at all.”

December tends to be the quietest month on the farm for James because he has the majority of the trees harvested, and maintenance work on the rest waits until January.

“We sell wholesale throughout Ireland and the UK. Artic lorries come from the UK to collect the trees — each lorry can hold 600-700 trees.

“We harvest for the UK market throughout November and then from the end of November it’s all for the Irish market.

Expand Close A view over the farm / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A view over the farm

“Supplying the UK extends our season to about seven weeks.

“The Christmas tree business is unpredictable; I’m well established now but I do hear that some growers could sell 500 trees one year and the next year they’d only sell 300.

“Now in December, I am focusing on selling directly to the customers from the site in Stillorgan.

“We open at the front of the Stillorgan shopping centre from the beginning of December until Christmas Eve. People can come and pick their tree and it’s a lovely family tradition - I have repeat customers that come back every year.

“Christmas Eve is still one of my busiest days, I get a lot of people who are coming home for Christmas and they will come straight from the airport to get their tree — all the taxi drivers know that I open right through to the 24th.

“I usually sell 40-50 on Christmas Eve. They’re harvested fresh the day or two before.”

Tips for keeping your tree in peak condition

There’s a few housekeeping rules that people should follow when they buy their Christmas tree, according to James O’Toole. Simple things like keeping your tree’s water stand full are key in its longevity.

“When you’re selling someone a tree you should cut 1cm off the bottom to allow the tree to drink water,” he says.

“You need a water stand and it’s really important that you don’t allow it to dry up. If your Christmas tree hasn’t been able to soak water for a day or so, it will seal up, and then even when you do refill the water stand, the tree won’t be able to take any of it in and it will die.

Expand Close Fairwood Christmas Trees / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Fairwood Christmas Trees

“In my experience, people put up trees too early and then they have withered by Christmas. Most people leave their tree up until after New Year so the best time to buy it is from December 5 on.

“It depends on the conditions a tree is kept in but in general if it’s watered well the lifespan is about three weeks.”

A mistake a lot of people make is putting their tree near a radiator, says James .

“Often Christmas trees are put in a window and radiators are often underneath a window, and that intermittent heat affects the quality of a tree,” he says.

“New houses with underground heating, despite what people might think, are not as bad for a tree as putting it in a cold house next to a radiator.

“At least with underfloor heating the room generally maintains a steady temperature that’s circulated around the house evenly, whereas with a radiator the heat is mostly in one place and it can really damage the life of a Christmas tree.”

Expand Close Packing the trees into pallets / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Packing the trees into pallets

A real Christmas tree is better for the environment than a plastic one, James insists.

“People often make the argument that cutting down Christmas trees is bad for the environment but in reality, just 1ha of Christmas trees takes in as much carbon as 20ac of an old oak forest — that was proven through Danish studies,” he says

“Plastic trees that come from China are our worst enemy. They will never be good for the environment and at the end of their days they will end up in the landfill. Real Christmas trees serve a very valuable purpose for the seven to ten years they are grown and after that, when they have been cut and used they decompose, so there really is no comparison.

“Plus, picking your Christmas tree is a great family tradition — there’s a sense of Christmas spirit about it that you won’t find when hauling a plastic tree down from the attic.”