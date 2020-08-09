Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Hardware sector warns it is facing wood 'crisis'


A domestic wood shortage could have serious knock-on impacts for the construction sector, the Hardware Association Ireland (HAI) has said (stock photo) Expand

Close

A domestic wood shortage could have serious knock-on impacts for the construction sector, the Hardware Association Ireland (HAI) has said (stock photo)

A domestic wood shortage could have serious knock-on impacts for the construction sector, the Hardware Association Ireland (HAI) has said (stock photo)

A domestic wood shortage could have serious knock-on impacts for the construction sector, the Hardware Association Ireland (HAI) has said (stock photo)

Fearghal O'Connor

Hardware and DIY stores across the country will run out of Irish wood if the crisis in the Irish forestry sector is not resolved soon, according to the main retailers in the sector.

A domestic wood shortage could have serious knock-on impacts for the construction sector, the Hardware Association Ireland (HAI) has said.

The HAI is the main trade representative body in Ireland for hardware and DIY outlets with over 400 members, including major players in the sector like Grafton and Homevalue.