From Roscommon to the UAE - unravelling a €5.3m forestry investment fraud

When Declan de Lacy was appointed as liquidator of a company set up to sell forests in Ireland to investors he had no idea that his efforts to recoup their funds would send him on a complex money trail across Europe and the United Arab Emirates.

Set up in 2013, it quickly emerged that Arden Forestry Management had fraudulently contracted to sell 860 acres to 166 mainly older UK and European investors over three years. While it owned a few dozen acres of woodland, in reality, the company had not acquired any forestry land on behalf of the investors and the land registry certificates supplied to investors were forgeries.

Ordinary small investors had put in between €10,000 and €20,000 on average, with the company founders including Garret Hevey and his second in command David Peile, pulling in €5.3m as they sold what they said were chunks of Ireland's woodlands.

The company's original directors were Hevey and William McLaren. Another director, Nicola Basovski, was appointed in 2016. The liquidator has indicated that he believes that Basovski did not exist and in the company's paperwork, the name is spelt in several different ways. It also emerged that some of those involved had used aliases, with Hevey going by the name of James Baker and Peile posing as David Marshall.

The forests at the centre of the scam were scattered around Roscommon, in the likes of Ballaghderreen and Ballyfarnon. But the financial detective work of de Lacy and his team at PKF O'Connor, Leddy & Holmes revealed a complicated series of accounts many thousands of miles away from rural Ireland.

After being appointed as provisional liquidator it became apparent to de Lacy that more than €1.5m of funds received from forestry investors had been transferred to an account held by GTD International Ltd in Noor Bank, Dubai.

De Lacy was able to get this account frozen as well as Hevey's and Peile's Noor Bank accounts. He then got an Irish High Court order to clear the way for those accounts to be transferred to the liquidator.

But it was not quite as simple as that. The company directors had set up GTD in Ajman, one of the lesser know Emirates, just an hour's drive from Dubai. GTD International was set up with the help of Octopus International which advises on offshore incorporations. Among the benefits of Ajman, according to Octopus, was the authorities' long term commitment "to protect client's anonymity from outside investigation". It added that even high-risk businesses would be accepted.

While the company founders had incorporated the company in Ajman, they had also opened a bank account in Noor Bank in Dubai. But from an Irish perspective, Dubai's legal system is incredibly difficult to navigate, so their chances of quickly recovering any funds here seemed slim.

However, the liquidator discovered that Noor Bank had an ATM in a small area of Dubai called the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Anyone who does business in the DIFC is covered by a separate legal system which closely mirrors UK law.

Using the ATM connection as a hook, the liquidator went to the DIFC court with an urgent legal application and persuaded that court that it had jurisdiction in relation to the application for a freezing order. The bank was not pleased with that view but the court accepted the argument it led to more than €700,000 being recovered for the Irish investors.

During the liquidator's investigations he became aware of a bank draft for €250,000 made payable to Hevey and issued out of funds originating from the company by Noor Bank. The liquidator came into possession of this draft and sought to have the proceeds recovered for the benefit of the defrauded investors. This led to further proceedings at the Irish High Court and to an order being made on October 31, 2017 which saw the liquidator recover these funds.

The liquidator also became aware of two apartments in the Costa del Sol that had been bought by Hevey out of funds from GTD International. The liquidator ultimately obtained a power of attorney from Hevey resulting in proceeds of €123,000 for one and of €125,000 for the other, being returned to the company.

De Lacy also turned his attentions to the UK. On December 16, 2016 the liquidator obtained orders from the High Court there freezing the accounts held by two accounts also linked to the original company, Arden FM Ltd and Spencer Fernandez at Barclays bank and directing the bank to provide him with information. The liquidator subsequently obtained orders directing that any balances be transferred to him.

Hevey and Peile were charged with a deception offence under section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud) Act 2001 and with fraudulent trading under section 722 of the Companies Act 2014. They pleaded guilty to the offences on December 7, 2018 and January 21, 2019, respectively. The court imposed a sentence of five years on Hevey and of four years on Peile.

Hevey's sentence was appealed by prosecutors and in February 2020 his sentence was increased by two years.

The liquidator had great difficulty in establishing the identity of creditors and investors defrauded by the company. This was because the directors refused to cooperate with him. Nor did he have access to books and records, while the contents of the company's email accounts had been deleted prior to his appointment.

However, 166 investors have been identified and the liquidator has made a first distribution of €1.9m to its creditors, including the vast majority of these investors, of 36c in the Euro. The liquidator does not plan to wind up the company but will continue to try and realise assets with a view to returning more funds to creditors, if possible.