From Roscommon to the UAE - unravelling a €5.3m forestry investment fraud

Liquidation

The forests at the centre of the scam were scattered around Roscommon Expand

Samantha McCaughren Twitter Email

When Declan de Lacy was appointed as liquidator of a company set up to sell forests in Ireland to investors he had no idea that his efforts to recoup their funds would send him on a complex money trail across Europe and the United Arab Emirates.

Set up in 2013, it quickly emerged that Arden Forestry Management had fraudulently contracted to sell 860 acres to 166 mainly older UK and European investors over three years. While it owned a few dozen acres of woodland, in reality, the company had not acquired any forestry land on behalf of the investors and the land registry certificates supplied to investors were forgeries.

Ordinary small investors had put in between €10,000 and €20,000 on average, with the company founders including Garret Hevey and his second in command David Peile, pulling in €5.3m as they sold what they said were chunks of Ireland's woodlands.

