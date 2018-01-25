Forestry policy breaches EU state-aid rules: Harkin

Ireland is breaching state aid rules in relation to forestry by not ensuring that 30pc of all plantations are broadleaf, a conference has heard.

Ireland is breaching state aid rules in relation to forestry by not ensuring that 30pc of all plantations are broadleaf, a conference has heard.

MEP Marian Harkin claims that the European Commission had fought "tooth and nail" in 2014 with the Irish Government to make sure that from then on 30pc of all afforestation would be broadleaf planting.

She told the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers (INHFA) Association forestry conference in Carrick-on-Shannon that Ireland gives 100pc grant aid for afforestation and it had to apply to the Commission under State rules to be allowed to do that. The Department of Agriculture confirmed the percentage of broadleaves being planted was at 20pc, and to help achieve targets, the minimum percentage of broadleaves in each afforestation application will change from 10pc to 15pc next month.

MEP Mairead McGuinness said that while some people thought there was too much afforestation, our domestic targets were not being met. She said all farmers should have some level of forestry on their land.