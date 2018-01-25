Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 25 January 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Forestry policy breaches EU state-aid rules: Harkin

Edwina Guckian. Photo: Brian Farrell
Edwina Guckian. Photo: Brian Farrell

Marese McDonagh

Ireland is breaching state aid rules in relation to forestry by not ensuring that 30pc of all plantations are broadleaf, a conference has heard.

MEP Marian Harkin claims that the European Commission had fought "tooth and nail" in 2014 with the Irish Government to make sure that from then on 30pc of all afforestation would be broadleaf planting.

She told the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers (INHFA) Association forestry conference in Carrick-on-Shannon that Ireland gives 100pc grant aid for afforestation and it had to apply to the Commission under State rules to be allowed to do that.

The Department of Agriculture confirmed the percentage of broadleaves being planted was at 20pc, and to help achieve targets, the minimum percentage of broadleaves in each afforestation application will change from 10pc to 15pc next month.

MEP Mairead McGuinness said that while some people thought there was too much afforestation, our domestic targets were not being met.

She said all farmers should have some level of forestry on their land.

Ms McGuinness acknowledged it was an emotional issue in Leitrim but she did not think people were in favour of an outright ban on forestry. The MEP said she felt people wanted the freedom to do as they wished with their own land.

At the conference, which was attended by hundreds of people, the INHFA called for a moratorium on the planting of Sitka spruce and a change in the planning laws to ensure there is more control over the scale of plantations.

Also Read

It was claimed afforestation was causing environmental and fire risks, and leaving farmers hoping to acquire land, unable to compete with those availing of forestry incentives.

Campaigner Edwina Guckian (pictured), who described herself as a "farmer's daughter who wants the best for our county", said Leitrim is being sacrificed to meet national carbon emissions targets.

Ms Guckian said that you could object if a neighbour was building a wall opposite your house. "But when 60ft Sitka spruce grows around us and suffocates our light and view, there seems to be little we can do, only send an observation to the Department of Agriculture," she claimed.

INHFA spokesman on forestry Gerry Loftus called for the abolition of the tax-free incentive scheme for forestry. He said plantations also caused fire risks and farmers were being made scapegoats when fires broke out.

The INHFA pledged to continue with its campaign by seeking a Private Members' Bill in the Oireachtas to amend forestry planning regulations. State controls on the proportion of land which can be planted in any one county will also be sought.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Indo Farming

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

Guest Speaker, school teacher and community activist Edwina Guckian with Mary Rooney and Bridget Murphy (INHFA) at the Irish Natura & Hill Farmers Association, Forestry Conference. Photo Brian Farrell

Growth of forestry is impacting on people’s mental heath - former Leitrim rose
Blaze alert: A fire rages out of control near the iconic Gougane Barra church in Co Cork Photo: John Delea

Minister says Department is not ‘specifically’ seeking affidavits from...
Harvesting can eat up a substantial chunk of the intial returns from forestry

Forestry targets are doomed to failure if farmers' concerns are not addressed
Little Skye, who was barely six weeks old, was found on the beach near Aughris Head

Dumping ground: Dogs and cats alive in bags, 1,000 tyres tipped in field,...
Stock image

'National guidelines needed for solar farm projects'
Ferrying neighbours through the floods at Mukanagh, Athlone in 2015. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Can agriculture and the climate fix their 'unhappy marriage' in 2018?
Abraham Kingston

‘Being part of a co-op is worth a lot to us’


Top Stories

24/1/2018 Faces at Athenry Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

GALLERY: Bullock prices the one bright light from a sluggish week at the marts
The absence of high-quality rural broadband in Ireland is holding back farming

Minister claims 300 farms a week getting access to high-speed broadband despite...

Young Farmers Scheme not achieving its goal, says former Department of...

The wrong temperatures land calves in hot water

WATCH: Audi driver steals bag of spuds left on top of owner's car at local shop
23/1/2018 Athenry Mart .Weight 485K, DOB 2/8/16, Breed SIX, Sex Bullock, Price €1130 Photo Brian Farrell

Reality bites as January blues grip beef trade
A study by Teagasc found 90pc of farmers in the north-west are facing serious fodder shortages. Stock Image

Farmers warning against red tape for fodder subsidy