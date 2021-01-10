Forestry owners warn sector faces 'extreme' threat from permits issue

Unresolved issues in the forestry sector are now matters of "extreme urgency" that threaten jobs and livelihoods in the industry, one of the country's main industry bodies has said.

Along with the failure to control the spread of ash dieback disease, the Forest Owners Co-operative Society (FOCS) pinpointed "inordinate delays in the issue of timber felling licences" as a key threat to the industry.

"So pressing have both issues become, unless both are tackled by Government as matters of extreme urgency, the forestry industry will suffer enormously, livelihoods will be lost, and all targets that Government have set for the sector will be undermined," it said in a statement.

"With increasing volumes of finished timber now being imported, employment in a sector that currently generates some 15,000 jobs is at risk. Moreover, with the average grower exposed to losses that could be as high as €100,000 and more in situations whereby trees may lose condition or suffer wind blow when left un-harvested," it said.

FOCS called for "urgent action" to address the speed of issuance as well as the number of felling licences granted "if growing concerns amongst forest owners is to be eased and confidence restored within the sector and in associated industries".

The Sunday Independent first reported last April that the sector was facing a serious crisis because of problems with a new licensing system and with the number of appeals against routine forestry work.

The Department of Agriculture has increased the number of permits issued and increased resources. But the FOCS said it was seeking a meeting with Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue to help resolve impediments in the process and agree a workable strategy for the future.

