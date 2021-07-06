Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Forestry owners could take legal action over licence delays

Just 2,434ha of new forests were created in the country last year Expand

Close

Just 2,434ha of new forests were created in the country last year

Just 2,434ha of new forests were created in the country last year

Just 2,434ha of new forests were created in the country last year

Declan O'Brien

Forestry owners are considering taking legal action over the continuing delays in the issuing of felling, thinning and planting licences by the Department of Agriculture.

A Dublin-based legal firm said it has been contacted by a number of farmers and other forestry owners regarding the severe and ongoing licensing crisis.

While approximately 1,500 new licences have been issued for 2021, this equates to just 30pc of the Department’s target of 4,500 for the year.

Most Watched

Privacy