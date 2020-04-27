McAuley said that a new streamlined appeals process had also allowed environmentalists and others to easily submit blanket objections to most forestry projects, with 60,000 tonnes of timber stalled in one week alone this month (stock photo)

Ireland's forestry industry is facing a serious crisis that could see the country's sawmills run out of wood by mid-June, a senior sector representative has told the Sunday Independent.

At least 2,000 forestry jobs are already under direct threat - with workers on short time or furloughed - as a licensing and appeals logjam threatens to bring the entire sector to a halt.

Mark McAuley, director of Ibec body Forest Industries Ireland, said the industry, which accounts for 12,000 jobs and €2.3bn worth of economic activity each year, has been hit with the double whammy of slow regulation and objections.

The introduction by the Department of Agriculture last year of a new, more stringent licensing system for essential work such as planting, felling and thinning has led to major delays. "The department is only providing about half of the licences that we need as an industry to keep going. There's been a drastic slowdown, with new environmental assessments required on all forestry activity," said McAuley. In a statement, the Department of Agriculture acknowledged there had been delays in issuing felling licences "resulting from new environmental regulations arising from recent Court decisions". "The Department is investing significantly in the recruitment of new ecologists and forestry inspectors as part of its response as well as contracting in significant external ecology expertise to help in progressing files," it said, adding that over 1.3 million m³ of timber had been licensed this year to date. McAuley said that a new streamlined appeals process had also allowed environmentalists and others to easily submit blanket objections to most forestry projects, with 60,000 tonnes of timber stalled in one week alone this month. "Between the two issues, most of the sawmills around the country are telling me that they'll be out of timber by mid June. So we're a matter of six to eight weeks away from people having to close the doors because there's no raw material," he said.