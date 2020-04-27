Farming

Forestry logjam creates timber shortage

McAuley said that a new streamlined appeals process had also allowed environmentalists and others to easily submit blanket objections to most forestry projects, with 60,000 tonnes of timber stalled in one week alone this month (stock photo)

Fearghal O'Connor

Ireland's forestry industry is facing a serious crisis that could see the country's sawmills run out of wood by mid-June, a senior sector representative has told the Sunday Independent.

At least 2,000 forestry jobs are already under direct threat - with workers on short time or furloughed - as a licensing and appeals logjam threatens to bring the entire sector to a halt.

Mark McAuley, director of Ibec body Forest Industries Ireland, said the industry, which accounts for 12,000 jobs and €2.3bn worth of economic activity each year, has been hit with the double whammy of slow regulation and objections.