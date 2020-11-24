Forestry licence backlog is twice as bad as official figure — Fitzmaurice

Nearly 4,000 forestry licence applications are log-jammed in the Forestry Service at the Department of Agriculture, a TD has claimed.

The fresh figures — said to comprise forestry licence applications for felling, planting and roads from 2017 to 2020 — were presented by independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice at the latest Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture meeting which focused on the escalating forestry crisis.

In questions to Colm Hayes, assistant secretary general at the Department, deputy Fitzmaurice claimed that — based on his calculations which he checked with industry representatives — the number of licence applications backlogged in the system is “more than double” figures regularly cited by officials.

"You say there are ‘1,900 to 2,000’ licence applications stuck in the system, but when I extrapolated the Department figures I got 3,916 licence applications from 2017 to now,” said Fitzmaurice.

“Felling 2,056, planting 1,122 and roads 738 licence applications. Where is the difference there? Why are you saying ‘1,900’ when we have more than double that in your Department?”

Hayes responded: “I would have to examine those figures in more detail.”

Fitzmaurice also asked about the level of qualification needed to carry out preliminary screening on a forestry licence application.

On this Hayes said: “Forestry inspectors are trained to do a preliminary screening — to ‘screen in’ and ‘screen out’ [applications].”

Hayes said he was “not aware” of any issues whereby forestry inspectors were opposed to carrying out such preliminary screening on licence applications.

Concern was also raised regarding the Department's “lack of acknowledgement” to 200 applications made under the Department’s Reconstitution and Underplanting Scheme (RUS) — established for plantations affected by Ash Dieback.

Meanwhile, it is understood the first meeting of the Forestry Policy Group was cancelled last week due to misgivings over stakeholder seats.

The meeting of the stakeholder group, established by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett to deal with the forestry crisis, was originally scheduled to take place on Thursday, November 19.

However, it is understood the meeting was cancelled due to frustration over the number of seats provided for farmer representation.

It is understood the IFA — the only farm lobby group with input on farm forestry — was offered just one seat at the table.

The Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors was not invited to contribute, nor was representation for the country’s forestry producer groups.

Vincent Nally, chairman of the IFA Farm Forestry Committee, said: “With one in six farmers having invested in forestry historically, if we’re going to embrace their participation, then farmers must be properly represented on any future policy development. It’s not going to work without farmers.

“The system has become too bureaucratic and unacceptable. The costs are disproportionate to the average size of the farm plantation. We need a model appropriate to scale and cost affordable.”

Nicholas Sweetman of Irish Wood Producers and the IFA said: "It is essential forestry producer groups are at the table as they support farmers to grow trees.

"We have gone from planting 23,000ha in 1995 to under 2,000ha in 2020 — this is an unmitigated disaster in terms encouraging farmers to plant and in meeting our climate obligations."

The Department was unable to respond to queries on the latest licence application figures tabled by Fitzmaurice before this edition was published.

The Department was also unable to respond to queries on the cancellation of the first Forestry Policy Group meeting and its stakeholder composition.

The first meeting of the group is now expected to take place this week.

This follows the appointment of former British forestry commissioner Jo O’Hara to advise Minister Hackett on the implementation of the MacKinnon Report regarding processes for the licensing of afforestation and felling in Ireland.