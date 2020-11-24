Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Forestry licence backlog is twice as bad as official figure — Fitzmaurice

Independent TD claims nearly 4,000 applications are backed up in the Department system

Michael Fitzmaurice, Independent TD for Roscommon-Galway Expand

Close

Michael Fitzmaurice, Independent TD for Roscommon-Galway

Michael Fitzmaurice, Independent TD for Roscommon-Galway

Michael Fitzmaurice, Independent TD for Roscommon-Galway

Claire Mc Cormack

Nearly 4,000 forestry licence applications are log-jammed in the Forestry Service at the Department of Agriculture, a TD has claimed.

The fresh figures — said to comprise forestry licence applications for felling, planting and roads from 2017 to 2020 — were presented by independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice at the latest Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture meeting which focused on the escalating forestry crisis.

In questions to Colm Hayes, assistant secretary general at the Department, deputy Fitzmaurice claimed that — based on his calculations which he checked with industry representatives — the number of licence applications backlogged in the system is “more than double” figures regularly cited by officials.

Privacy