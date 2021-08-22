‘Forestry in Ireland is failing,’ says industry group chief

Ireland’s forestry regulatory system is “in tatters” and afforestation rates — crucial to help in the fight against climate change — have collapsed, the main industry body has warned.

Forestry projects continue to face long delays to gain necessary approvals for felling and other work and this is leading to wood shortages and price hikes in construction materials.

“Forestry in Ireland is failing,” said director of Ibec’s Forest Industries Ireland Mark McAuley.

“Our afforestation rates dropped by 60pc, our farm forestry programme is moribund and the regulatory system is in tatters. We need to get serious about forestry if we are to successfully use it to sequester large amounts of carbon and fight climate change.

"Right now the Government is dragging its feet and is uncommitted.”

The Government has earmarked the planting of 8,000 hectares of forestry per year and forestry is seen as the biggest single solution to mitigate the substantial emissions from the rest of the agriculture sector.

The Department of Agriculture has said the volume of tree felling licences issued has increased substantially compared to the massive logjam that brought the process to a standstill last year after it hired new ecologists.

But, said McAuley, the number of licences being issued each month was still well behind where it needed to be to sustain the industry.

“Ireland is the perfect place to grow forestry. Our climate and soils are ideal. We grow trees three times faster than Scandinavia,” he said.

“But we have an outdated national forestry programme and major blockages in our regulatory system. These are putting our farmers off the idea of planting trees. On top of this, the next CAP (Common Agricultural Policy) schemes are being formulated with little consideration for forestry. If we don’t get the next CAP right, our farm planting will remain in the doldrums for years to come. But we need to get real; the perfect is the enemy of the good on this one.”

One of the key issues that has driven the objections that have helped slow down the application process has been the type of trees that are being planted. Locals in areas such as Leitrim have complained about the overuse of the sitka spruce species in the past.

McAuley said this is changing with more native trees now being planted as part of mixed forests but sitka spruce remains “the workhorse of the forestry sector and is a big ticket item in fighting climate change".

“We would all like to see more native woodlands established and this is an important goal,” said McAuley.

“But, if you want large scale afforestation and large scale climate change mitigation, then conifers have to be a big part of the solution. Most farmers need an economic return from their land, so they will not be interested in forestry unless they can grow a valuable crop of conifers. That is just the reality. We need to promote forests of every kind. If we are too fussy, we will end up with nothing.”

Conifers grow fast and are needed to produce construction timber, he said. There was huge potential to further decrease harmful emissions by increasing the use of wood in construction, he said.

Ireland currently has only 11pc forest cover but the 8,000 per year hectare target could ultimately lead to a million hectare national forest estate by the middle of the century “if the Government takes some concrete steps with the forestry programme and the CAP, and supports all types of forestry”.

“That will lock away an additional 100 million tonnes of carbon and make a major contribution to climate change. But we need to get real,” McAuley said.