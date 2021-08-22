Farming

‘Forestry in Ireland is failing,’ says industry group chief

Long delays to get approvals for tree felling is leading to wood shortages and price hikes. PIcture by Alf Harvey Expand

Long delays to get approvals for tree felling is leading to wood shortages and price hikes. PIcture by Alf Harvey

Fearghal O'Connor

Ireland’s forestry regulatory system is “in tatters” and afforestation rates — crucial to help in the fight against climate change — have collapsed, the main industry body has warned.

Forestry projects continue to face long delays to gain necessary approvals for felling and other work and this is leading to wood shortages and price hikes in construction materials.

“Forestry in Ireland is failing,” said director of Ibec’s Forest Industries Ireland Mark McAuley.

