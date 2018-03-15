Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 15 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Forestry cover now at 10pc of land area

Planting of broadleaf trees are falling below the 30% target
Planting of broadleaf trees are falling below the 30% target
Louise Hogan

Louise Hogan

One in every 10 hectares of land is now planted in forestry, according to the latest figures.

The Government's Forestry Statistics paint a picture of the country's afforested grounds amid increasing pressure to up volume of lands under trees due to greenhouse gas emissions targets. Despite Ireland falling far short of planting targets, the area of forest is estimated to stand at 731,650ha or 10.5pc of the total land area of the country.

Around 53pc or 389,356ha is in public ownership, mainly Coillte.

The forested area acts as a carbon reservoir, amounting to 381 million tonnes of carbon in 2012 and between 2008 and 2012 it removed 16Mt of CO2 and offset 5pc of all national emissions.

There have been major concerns raised in western counties, particularly Leitrim, over the level of forestry planting in the region.

Farmers account for 83pc of private lands afforested between 1980 and 2016, with the average size of private grant-aided plantations around 8.8ha since 1980. It states farmer planting has dominated afforestation since 1993.

Premiums

With farmers and non-farmers now eligible for the same rate of grants and premium payments, the number of non-farmers planting has increased to 35pc of the areas afforested in 2016.

Also Read

It points out that 'non-farmers' include retired farmers, sons and daughters of farmers and other relatives who may have inherited land.

In 2016, Cork had the highest afforestation area at 608ha, followed by Clare at 552ha, Roscommon at 435ha, Leitrim at 434ha and Mayo at 429.

There were 34 'non-farmers' who accounted for 254ha in Cork in 2016, while 33 accounted for 238ha in Clare, 26 for 212ha in Cavan and 28 for 195ha in Leitrim.

Efforts have been made recently to increase the volume of broadleaves planted by the Agriculture Department, with increased grant incentives, as the forest estate is made up of three quarters conifers and one quarter broadleaves.

Sitka spruce is the most common species, accounting for 52pc of the forest area.

The report warns tree diseases impacting species such as larch and Chalara fraxinea or ash dieback may influence diversity into the future.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Indo Farming

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

There is a proposal to introduce a pilot deer fencing project and to undertake a more comprehensive deer study in the county as a whole. Picture: Fergal Phillips.

Farmers say uncontrolled wild deer numbers continue to wreak...

Farmers warn that hill walking could be shut down amid fire fears

Farmers warned about illegal burning - weeks after deadline passed
Professor John Sweney near his office on the Maynooth University campus. Photo: Frank Mc Grath

'The canary in the mine' - Storm Emma is the harbinger of things to come...
Bees rely entirely on nectar and pollen for food, which makes them our most important insect pollinators

Pesticides put bees at risk, European watchdog confirms

'Deer coming into farmyards at night and eating silage alongside cattle' -...
Gorse fire on Carrauntooil

Mountains ablaze before cold snap hits Kerry


Top Stories

Minister Michael Creed at the re-opening of Glanbia Ireland's Wexford cheese plant. Photo: Patrick Browne

Dairy sector must move to GM-free feed to protect its global presence - Glanbia...
Teagasc dairy specialist George Ramsbottom at a farm walk at the Delahunty farm in Ballykinash, Carrig, Co Tipperary.

Grass growth 50pc below norm as weather continues to bite
A farmer makes her way through heavy snow. REUTERS

'I will have to take the loss on the chin' - Farmer finds 21 of his weanlings dead...

Opinion: Why suckler farmers should explore organic opportunities?

Beef Prices: Agents are hoovering up all the stock they can get
JJ McCabe,Skehanagh,Clarecastle,Co Clare. (File Pic).

'Wearing a seatbelt is sacrosanct to me' as multi-millionaire bachelor farmer...
Boortmalt Ireland - Athy site.

Boortmalt aims to secure 500ac for malting barley 'trial' in Donegal