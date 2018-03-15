Forestry cover now at 10pc of land area

The Government's Forestry Statistics paint a picture of the country's afforested grounds amid increasing pressure to up volume of lands under trees due to greenhouse gas emissions targets. Despite Ireland falling far short of planting targets, the area of forest is estimated to stand at 731,650ha or 10.5pc of the total land area of the country.

The forested area acts as a carbon reservoir, amounting to 381 million tonnes of carbon in 2012 and between 2008 and 2012 it removed 16Mt of CO2 and offset 5pc of all national emissions.

Around 53pc or 389,356ha is in public ownership, mainly Coillte.

There have been major concerns raised in western counties, particularly Leitrim, over the level of forestry planting in the region.

Farmers account for 83pc of private lands afforested between 1980 and 2016, with the average size of private grant-aided plantations around 8.8ha since 1980. It states farmer planting has dominated afforestation since 1993.