Foresters face ‘ruin’ as new EU red tape adds to licensing crisis

Calls for emergency legislation to ease backlog and avoid ‘grim reality’ of debt-laden farms having to be sold

Minister Pippa Hackett has admitted the Programme for Government’s annual 8,000ha tree planting target will be missed for a third year in a row

Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

Private forestry contractors are “facing financial ruin” as new EU red tape has caused further delay to the escalating licence crisis.

It comes as Minister of State for Agriculture Pippa Hackett has admitted the Programme for Government annual 8,000ha tree planting target – a key strategy to tackle Ireland’s carbon footprint – will be missed for a third year in a row.

With just 1,900 licences issued to date (42pc of the revised annual target), the administrative competence of the Department’s Forestry Service has again been heavily scrutinised.

