Wednesday 15 August 2018

Forest owners can get €70 for attending new Knowledge transfer scheme meetings

Discussions will be facilitated by a professional forester . Photo: Teagasc.
FarmIreland Team

The Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Andrew Doyle has announced a new scheme to establish Knowledge Transfer Groups (KTGs) for forestry.

The scheme comes on foot of a successful pilot scheme run last year for these groups.

Under the Scheme farmers will receive €70 for attending meetings the maximum payment to each participant is €490.

These KTGS are aimed at private forest owners that require additional knowledge to help them undertake appropriate management activities in their forests.

Discussions will be facilitated by a professional forester and will incorporate both classroom style learning as well as practical elements. Orgainsers of the groups will be paid €6,500 per KTG organised.

Each KTG can have a maximum of 20 participants and each participant will need to attend 7 meetings or outdoor events in order to complete the programme

KTGs will also encourage these forest owners engage with forestry groups and forestry professionals.

KTGs will provide the mechanism for gaining this expertise and empower them to manage their own forests over its rotation.

Under the scheme Forestry groups, forestry companies and forestry consultants can apply to organise KTGs.

Online Editors

