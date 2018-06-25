Forest fire warning put in place as fire brigade battles nine-day fire

The Department of Agriculture has issued an Orange warning for fires due to current dry conditions and forecast high temperatures.

Temperatures are due to remain in the mid 20s for much of this week and the fire warning is to remain in place until 12pm on Thursday, June 28.

Dublin Fire Brigade have also asked people not to light barbecues outside of designated areas and to always take care when disposing of cigarettes. Coillte staff have been fighting a forest fire at Barnaslingan Wood for the past nine days, along with Dublin Fire Brigade. Teams are working around the clock to keep the fire contained, but rain is needed to dampen the fire and cool off the embers in the ground.

Forest fires pose a serious health and safety risk to the public and to people working in the forest sector. They are very difficult to control and put firefighters and forest personnel at great risk in their efforts to extinguish them. They cause widespread ecological and environmental damage to wildlife and to habitats that can take years to recover from, especially at this time of the year when many birds and other animals are raising their young.