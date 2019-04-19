Farm Ireland
Forest fire warning issued over forecast high temperatures

'Areas associated with turf cutting and public recreation at highest risk'

A gorse fire raging around the church at Guagane Barra, west Cork in April 2017. Photo: John Delea
Members of the 3rd battalion in Stephens barracks in Kilkenny try and contain a gorse fire in the Slieve bloom Mountains in Co Laois. Picture credit; Damien Eagers
Ciaran Moran

The Forest Service has issued a 'Status Orange' fire warning on the back of Easterly High-Pressure conditions and forecast high temperatures.

A High Fire Risk exists in all areas where hazardous fuels such as gorse, heather, dried grasses and other dead vegetation exist.

The Forest Service has said that the projected meteorological fire risk is likely to be further compounded by additional ignition risks arising from the forthcoming Easter Bank Holiday Weekend.

It said most recent fire incidents appear to have taken place on lands associated with turf cutting, but additional risks may also exist on areas commonly used for public recreation.

"On this basis, the highest degree of vigilance is warranted by forest owners and managers during the long weekend."

Fire risk is expected to peak significantly on Monday, 22 April 2019.

All forest owners and managers are again advised to prepare for likely outbreaks of fire.

Recent weeks have seen significant fire activity and losses in forestry.

The Forest Service said if members of the public see a fire, they should not delay to report it to the Fire and Emergency Services straight away.

"Do not wait for somebody else to make the call. Dial 999 or 112. You will not be billed by the fire service or local authority for making the call," it said.

Online Editors

