Forest fire warning issued over forecast high temperatures

The Forest Service has issued a 'Status Orange' fire warning on the back of Easterly High-Pressure conditions and forecast high temperatures.

A High Fire Risk exists in all areas where hazardous fuels such as gorse, heather, dried grasses and other dead vegetation exist.

The Forest Service has said that the projected meteorological fire risk is likely to be further compounded by additional ignition risks arising from the forthcoming Easter Bank Holiday Weekend.

It said most recent fire incidents appear to have taken place on lands associated with turf cutting, but additional risks may also exist on areas commonly used for public recreation.

"On this basis, the highest degree of vigilance is warranted by forest owners and managers during the long weekend."

Fire risk is expected to peak significantly on Monday, 22 April 2019.

All forest owners and managers are again advised to prepare for likely outbreaks of fire.

Recent weeks have seen significant fire activity and losses in forestry.