Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Foreign equity funds set to buy up to 50,000ha of Irish land to plant commercial forestry

Concerns Coillte joint venture will ‘drive wedge’ between rural communities and forestry sector

Coillte said lands bought through such arrangements &ldquo;will be owned&rdquo; by the capital investor, while Coillte will &ldquo;manage&rdquo; the new plantations as part of its existing estate which accounts for around half of Ireland&rsquo;s forests. Expand

Close

Coillte said lands bought through such arrangements &ldquo;will be owned&rdquo; by the capital investor, while Coillte will &ldquo;manage&rdquo; the new plantations as part of its existing estate which accounts for around half of Ireland&rsquo;s forests.

Coillte said lands bought through such arrangements “will be owned” by the capital investor, while Coillte will “manage” the new plantations as part of its existing estate which accounts for around half of Ireland’s forests.

Coillte said lands bought through such arrangements “will be owned” by the capital investor, while Coillte will “manage” the new plantations as part of its existing estate which accounts for around half of Ireland’s forests.

Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

International private investment funds could acquire up to 50,000ha of Irish land to plant commercial forestry via new joint ventures with Coillte, it has emerged.

The State-owned forestry business has not yet confirmed who it plans to partner with, but it’s understood UK equity funds such as Gresham House could be involved.

Most Watched

Privacy