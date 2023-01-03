Foreign equity funds set to buy up to 50,000ha of Irish land to plant commercial forestry

International private investment funds could acquire up to 50,000ha of Irish land to plant commercial forestry via new joint ventures with Coillte, it has emerged.

The State-owned forestry business has not yet confirmed who it plans to partner with, but it’s understood UK equity funds such as Gresham House could be involved.

Coillte’s top officials did not deny the alliance when repeatedly questioned by Agriculture Committee members recently, and Gresham House declined to comment to the Farming Independent.

If agreement is reached, the large-scale private investor, which already manages forestry assets in the UK, Ireland and Australia to the tune of €4bn, will be able to avail of attractive grant and premium rates under the new Forestry Programme from next year, plus CAP payments on obtained lands if they also hold a herd number.

Coillte said lands bought through such arrangements “will be owned” by the capital investor, while Coillte will “manage” the new plantations as part of its existing estate which accounts for around half of Ireland’s forests.

While Department of Agriculture approval is not required for such a venture, Coillte confirmed that Colm Hayes, assistant secretary general at the Department has been informed of the plans for several months.

​Farmers and private forestry companies fear the move will overheat the land market, threaten future ground supply and “drive a wedge” between rural communities and the forestry sector, particularly in western and midland regions which are expected to be targeted.

Asked by Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice for clarity on Coillte’s purported involvement with Gresham House as part of its strategic vision to facilitate the planting of 100,000ha of new forests by 2050 (50,000ha native woodlands, 50,000ha commercial woodlands) Coillte CEO Imelda Hurley said: “There is substantial capital required to enable the 100,000ha, up to €2bn between now and 2050, and in our engagements, we have been clear that we will need to access capital to do that and that will require two forms of funds.

“The first is already set up, the Nature Trust; its purpose is to deliver new afforestation in terms of native woodlands and to undertake nature rehabilitation and that would take money from impact investors not looking for a traditional return… they are looking for public good value.

“The second fund is more focused on traditional long-term investors and that one would be more focused on productive forestry. The level of capital needed, we don’t have ourselves so we do need to access capital.

“We are at advanced stages of engagement in terms of that fund, but there is further to go, and because it involves third parties, I’m not in a position to say the third parties that are involved.

“When it is set up, the fund will be seeking access to grants and premia, and it is important to say there is significant interest from Irish investors as well as international investors.”

Highlighting that Coillte turned a net profit of €117m last year, deputy Fitzmaurice slammed claims Coillte couldn’t afford to buy land independently.

“You’ve 440,000ha of land around the country and you’re not fit yourselves to invest in less than a quarter of that? Now there is something smelling about this,” he said.

“An investment company will come in, they’re faceless, and they’ll buy the land in the community against farmers so that Coillte won’t get the bad name about it, that’s the game that’s going on here.”