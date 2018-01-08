Fears trees will replace population in Leitrim

Existing government policy, related to forestry, will decimate the social fabric of Co. Leitrim, according to Independent MEP Marian Harkin.

Harkin said local groups are determined to challenge a policy which, they contend, encourages pension funds, corporations and large farmers from outside of Co. Leitrim to purchase land for afforestation.

In 2016, there was a 150pc surge in the levels of forestry planted by non-farmers, according to Department of Agriculture figures. Counties with the highest proportion of non-farming investors - more than 40pc - include: Leitrim, Longford, Clare and Cavan. Harkin says such investment was designed to provide either carbon credits, to offset future charges that could arise from intensive farming or to avail of substantial grant aid and tax free returns on investment in forestry.

“An immediate and effective response was required from those who believe that trees should not replace population in the coming decade,” she said. Official statistics indicated that Leitrim had the second highest acreage of forestry at 16.7pc, just behind Wicklow at 17.7pc, she said.