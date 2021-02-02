Farming

Fears millions of trees will be dumped amid growing forestry crisis

Department officials grilled by Agriculture Committee on handling of forestry licence crisis

Wood harvested at Roscommon site. Photo: Brian Farrell

Wood harvested at Roscommon site. Photo: Brian Farrell

Claire Mc Cormack

Millions of trees will be “dumped and destroyed” in 2021 as the Government looks set to miss its annual planting target for a second year, the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture has heard.

Last week, the committee rounded on Department of Agriculture efforts to tackle the ongoing forestry crisis with claims that “a serious bias” has emerged in its treatment of semi-state company Coillte’s licence logjam in comparison to the private sector.

During robust exchanges with senior Department figures Colm Hayes (assistant secretary general) and Seamus Dunne (chief forestry inspector), committee members also contended that farmers have “deserted” forestry in Ireland due to handling of the “fiasco”.

