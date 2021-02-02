Fears millions of trees will be dumped amid growing forestry crisis

Millions of trees will be “dumped and destroyed” in 2021 as the Government looks set to miss its annual planting target for a second year, the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture has heard.

Last week, the committee rounded on Department of Agriculture efforts to tackle the ongoing forestry crisis with claims that “a serious bias” has emerged in its treatment of semi-state company Coillte’s licence logjam in comparison to the private sector.

During robust exchanges with senior Department figures Colm Hayes (assistant secretary general) and Seamus Dunne (chief forestry inspector), committee members also contended that farmers have “deserted” forestry in Ireland due to handling of the “fiasco”.

It emerged that the total number of forestry licences issued by the Department in 2020 was 2,593.

However, while this means that 4,300ha were approved for planting last year, just 2,433 new hectares were planted – a long distance from the state’s annual 8,000ha target.

Although Mr Hayes said the Department will “drive up” planting levels in 2021, the Agriculture Committee members largely dismissed such ambition based on the Department’s latest figures and projections.

Currently, around 4,500 licences need to be processed – down slightly from 4,700 in October. Of these, 1,090 are afforestation applications, 730 are roads applications and 2,700 are felling applications.

The committee warned that forest nurseries nationwide are being forced to “dispose” of young planting stock (saplings) because customers can’t access licences to plant them.

Deputy Paul Keogh said: “Of all the licences issued by the Department for November, December and January only 15pc were for afforestation – this strategy is absolutely killing off the private sector; we are going to see the loss of more jobs.

“We are going to have millions of trees dumped and destroyed that are ready to be planted in the private sector.

“They were planted to meet afforestation targets but, through no fault of their own, they will be dumped if 2021 is a repeat of 2020 and 2019.”

‘Coillte bias’

The Department highlighted that Coillte, as the largest supplier of material to Irish sawmills, has seen its 2021 licencing programme “significantly improved” – 85pc of its 2021 programme is now licenced, while final applications will be processed over the next few weeks.

A further 16 full-time ecologists and four new inspectors have been appointed by the Department too.

On this, deputy Jackie Cahill said: “The private sector feel there is a serious bias in the issuing of felling licences for Coillte. The ratio is 7:1 in favour of Coillte and that is not sustainable.

“The private sector is being negatively discriminated against and that balance has to be re-examined.

“We’re a long, long way off hitting the targets and farmers are deserting deforestation.”

Mr Hayes pushed back, saying “there is no prioritisation of Coillte licences”.

“There is a prioritisation around volume to try and drive out the biggest licences in order to stabilise the sector.

"A lot of jobs depended on us getting out a lot of volume and, rightly or wrongly, that is the strategy we adopted.

“We have set targets to clear the backlog by the end of the year. We would be hopeful to achieve in the region of 4,500 licences this year which would be an 80pc increase on licences issued last year.”