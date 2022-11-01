Farming

Farming

Farmers who were enticed by grants to plant willow for the biomass market say they have lost millions of euro, and urge caution over any renewable energy schemes

Oh Jesus, we’d never touch anything like this again. If you are burned once, you don’t go back in again… we’ve been very badly let down’

Let down: Tony Corr borrowed money to convert 40ac of his Cavan land to willow; he says he'd never touch an alternative energy scheme again. Photos: Anna Allen
Tony Corr says he's made a 'hell of a loss' on willow. Photo: Anna Allen Photography

Andrew Hamilton

As the Department of Agriculture seeks to coax farmers into taking a chance on alternative energies, land owners across the country are paying to have loss-making willow plantations removed from their farms.

Minister Charlie McConalogue’s Budget day announcement of a €12m scheme to kick-start farm-based anaerobic digestion may sound like an opportunity to some farmers, but to others, it brings back painful memories.

