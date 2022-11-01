Farmers who were enticed by grants to plant willow for the biomass market say they have lost millions of euro, and urge caution over any renewable energy schemes

As the Department of Agriculture seeks to coax farmers into taking a chance on alternative energies, land owners across the country are paying to have loss-making willow plantations removed from their farms.

Minister Charlie McConalogue’s Budget day announcement of a €12m scheme to kick-start farm-based anaerobic digestion may sound like an opportunity to some farmers, but to others, it brings back painful memories.

Cavan man Tony Corr planted a large section of his farm with willow in 2008. Enticed by a Department grant and the promise of a burgeoning commercial biomass market, he borrowed money to convert 40ac of his land to willow.

Earlier this month, Mr Corr paid a contractor thousands of euro to remove the last of this willow. He believes that between the cost and lost revenue, the farmers who took a chance on growing willow have lost millions over the past 10 years.

“We got a grant to help with the cost of planting it, but we had to borrow money to put in roadways,” he says. “It cost us money to put it in, it is costing us money to take it out and there was no profit in between. We got pittance for the stuff, we never once got paid properly for it.

“We’ve made a hell of a loss on it over the past 14 years. A hell of a loss.

“There is a couple of hundred acres here in Cavan alone which is to be taken out. Farmers are queuing up to have it out.

“This experience would put you off. Oh Jesus, we’d never touch anything like this (alternative energy) again. If you are burned once, you don’t go back in again.

“We’d have stayed at it if the thing had been any way right. We’ve been let down very badly — very, very badly.

“Between all the farmers who got involved, we’re down millions with this. It’s above at Dáil Éireann (protesting) that we probably should be.

“We were quite happy to put it in — it’s an awful shame the way it all worked out.”

Farmers were encouraged to grow willow with the promise of two markets: supplying biomass to power stations such as the former turf-burning station at Edenderry, and a more lucrative market selling dried wood to large commercial enterprises.

According to Westmeath farmer Thomas Flynn, a series of ineffective government schemes doomed the industry to failure. Mr Flynn planted 30ac with willow in 2011 and plans to have it all removed early next year.

He believes that the government’s Support Scheme for Renewable Heat (SSRH) was a “failure” and didn’t encourage businesses, including State-run businesses, to switch to biomass.

He also believes that the government’s failure to include willow drying infrastructure as part of its renewable energy plan, and the exclusion of willow growers from the Afforestation Grant and Premium Scheme, doomed the sector.

“Not nearly enough has been done to make it sustainable. The SSRH was a bit of a failure. It doesn’t seem to have encouraged many people to switch over. The scheme had more pitfalls in it than positives, so it didn’t encourage businesses,” he says.

“The original idea was that we would dry it ourselves but the incentive that came in didn’t allow people to dry the product. I got planning permission for a building to dry it, but when the heat incentive came out in 2019, that wasn’t allowed.

“That really put an end to it for me — there was no business model for the future.

“It’s not just that the hotels and other businesses haven’t switched over… there is no avenue for me to supply them, even if they did.

“There is no carbon credits or anything like that. We get no credit for anything we do. The only benefit we get from this is the crop itself. That’s €50/t and then we have to pay a guy to harvest it and a guy to transport it over to the power station. That’s getting more expensive all the time with fuel and energy prices.

“We’re in a no-win situation. I’m going to take it out next year. That is a very expensive process but I have no option at this stage. If I sow anything in it other than willow, it would be more profitable.”

​Rathowen, Co Westmeath farmer Ambrose Maguire planted 20ac of willow on his farm in 2010 and 2011. He had intended to supply the nearby Lanesborough Power Station, which was then in the process of converting from burning peat to willow and other biomass.

Since the closure of this power station in 2020, his only option is to pay to have the willow transported to the Edenderry Powerstation in Offaly.

“We were completely mis-led,” he says. “They claimed it was an easy crop: you plant it, close the gate and don’t worry about it. That wasn’t the case at all.

“The government wanted this — they wanted farmers to grow fields of willow to keep the power plants going, and now they are closing the power plants anyway. They never did anything to make this work.

“I wouldn’t take a chance with something like this again. I’d let someone else take the hit first and see how they get on.

“I would be dubious about listening to the government if another biomass or solar or wind turbine scheme was being offered. I’d let someone else take the fall first. I know it sounds harsh, but I won’t take the hit again.

“They wonder why people won’t get into these different schemes. Most of them are rubbish — you have to do too much work for the small return that you get out of it.”

Tony Corr says that the farmers who were enticed into growing willow were let down badly by politicians and the Department.

“We didn’t just jump into this overnight,” he says. “We were told we would be heating all the industries in the country: the hospitals, the factories, the big hotels. We (Ireland) would never have to buy oil again. But you see where we are today.

“We couldn’t dry it off because there wasn’t any driers. It was never really a viable product when it had to be cut with a harvester, loaded onto a lorry and transported to Bord Na Móna (Edenderry Power Station).

“If a real effort had been made to entice businesses over to use biomass, it would be different. There would have been a business there, there could still be a business there. We were promised lots of things which never happened.

“There was a lack of support from everyone — politicians, everyone. We went to them all. It’s not that we were making a big, negative song-and-dance about it.”

​Depending on the moisture content, farmers are currently paid around €50/t to supply the Edenderry Power Plant with fresh-cut willow. With cutting taking place on a two- or three-year cycle, farmers can expect to be paid around €175/ac/year to grow willow.

When the cost of cutting and transportation is taken into account, many farmers are facing a loss each time they sell their crop.

To compound matters, harvesting willow has been very demanding on machinery and expensive. Indeed, there is no willow-harvesting service available in many parts of the country, leaving some farmers with no choice but to cut acres of willow by hand using a chainsaw.

Willow must also be harvested in the winter, generally between January and April, with wet conditions underfoot making the job difficult and damaging to the land.

“The price is just too low for the end product, that is the kernel of the problem. It’s the least profitable crop that you can have,” says Mr Flynn.

“It’s not easy to manage either. There are very few people harvesting it any more — it can be tough on the harvester. In some places there is no-one to harvest it. I know of people who had to go do at it themselves with a chainsaw or a digger with a shears on it. That’s a nightmare situation.

“We have been hanging in these past few years, we have harvested two or three times and no real improvement.

“We have sown a few different varieties; some are better than others, but overall, the yield is nowhere near what you would get from other crops. Compared to grain, it’s not in the ha’penny place at all.

“It’s a big job to take it out now. I have to hire in a machine which will cost maybe €300 an hour. You have to mill up the roots and even after that you have to spray it a few times. It’s an expensive process.

“We have been left high and dry. We have waited and waited for some support but nothing has come. It’s time to move on.”