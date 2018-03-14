Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 14 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmers welcome 20pc increase in forest road grant

FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

The 20pc increase in the length of forest road grant aided under the Forest Road Scheme has been welcomed by the IFA.

The length is increased from 20m/ha to 25m/ha.

IFA National Farm Forestry Chairman, Pat Collins said, “This is a very important increase; the additional support is needed to support farmers to construct essential infrastructure to access and mobilise timber”.

Mobilising the private forest resource is the biggest challenge facing the sector, Pat Collins explained, “The first step to a farmer realising the economic potential is to construct a forest road to access and harvest the crop.

“The level of construction of forest roads needs to increase significantly if the timber production targets are to be achieved. Forecasts show a doubling of timber production from 4 million m to nearly 8 million m by 2035, with almost all the increase coming from privately owned, grant aided forests”.

The increase is available to existing applications that have approval for a length of a forest road greater than or equal to 25m/ha with a completion date of on or after 21 February 2018.

Farmers must re-apply to the Forest Service to get of the additional grant aid. 

The Forest Road scheme grants up to 100% of eligible construction costs subject to a maximum payment of €40 metre and a new maximum of 25 metres per ha.

Also Read

In addition there is a bellmouth allowance of up to 20 metres or €800 per application where a new forest road entrance to the public road is being created or modified.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

Farmers warn that hill walking could be shut down amid fire fears

Farmers warned about illegal burning - weeks after deadline passed
Professor John Sweney near his office on the Maynooth University campus. Photo: Frank Mc Grath

'The canary in the mine' - Storm Emma is the harbinger of things to come...
Bees rely entirely on nectar and pollen for food, which makes them our most important insect pollinators

Pesticides put bees at risk, European watchdog confirms

'Deer coming into farmyards at night and eating silage alongside cattle' -...
Gorse fire on Carrauntooil

Mountains ablaze before cold snap hits Kerry
Fianna Fáil’s amendment seeks to restrict the proposed cutting of hedgerows in August exclusively to road-side hedges.

Hedgecutting closed period comes into force this week


Top Stories

Teagasc dairy specialist George Ramsbottom at a farm walk at the Delahunty farm in Ballykinash, Carrig, Co Tipperary.

Grass growth 50pc below norm as weather continues to bite
A farmer makes her way through heavy snow. REUTERS

'I will have to take the loss on the chin' - Farmer finds 21 of his weanlings dead...

Opinion: Why suckler farmers should explore organic opportunities?

Beef Prices: Agents are hoovering up all the stock they can get
JJ McCabe,Skehanagh,Clarecastle,Co Clare. (File Pic).

'Wearing a seatbelt is sacrosanct to me' as multi-millionaire bachelor farmer...
Boortmalt Ireland - Athy site.

Boortmalt aims to secure 500ac for malting barley 'trial' in Donegal
Stock image. Picture: Alf Harvey/HRPhoto.ie

Scramble for sucklers as farmers face 40% cut in BDGP payments