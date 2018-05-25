Farm Ireland
Farmers warned felling licences taking a year to process - IFA

Margaret Donnelly

Forestry felling licenses are taking up to a year to process farmers are being warned by the IFA.

National Farm Forestry Chairman, Pat Collins said that the latest IFA Timber Price report shows that palletwood prices have increased by up to 15pc since February, while average sawlog prices are in excess of €85/tonne.

Pat Collins said, “With demand for timber predicted to remain high at a domestic and global level, it is a good time to consider forestry. There are several options available under the Afforestation and Woodland Creation scheme to suit the soil, size, location and management objectives”.

He said that the size of a viable forest from a timber perspective is very location specific, for example a small forest that is near a road and easy to work can generate comparable timber incomes per hectare as a larger forests, particularly if managed as part of a harvesting cluster. 

“For those who have already planted, but who have not managed the forest or have timber in hard-to-access locations - now is the time to have your asset valued and look at realising a good price”.

A farmer is legally required to apply to the Forest Service for a felling license before they can fell a tree in his plantation. If you are planning to apply for a felling licence, approvals can take up to 12 months to issue.

“Farmers are very concerned with the delays in getting felling licence approval”, said Mr. Collins. “The introduction of a single 10 year felling licence and the new public consultation process, although welcomed, is causing further delays”. 

He said that the Department must work to reduce the turnaround time for felling licence approvals so farmers can avail of the strong timber prices.

Online Editors

