Farmers responsible for bulk of gorse fires claims Coillte

Mr Power told the Farming Independent that the primary cause of gorse fires at this time of year is hill farmers burning dead vegetation illegally.

"We don't get natural wildfires like they do in other countries, 99pc are lit by farmers. Any opportunities farmers get to burn they do so regardless of regulations. This has to be taken more seriously," he said. However, INHFA's Vincent Roddy said that these gorse fires are either lit accidentally or by a recreational user of the hills and that it's not accurate to blame farmers.

"It's very unfair to blame farmers for fires. Farmers are very nervous even to carry out prescribed burning, so to blame them is totally unfair," he said. Compensation