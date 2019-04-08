The Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed has said that farmers in every county should be obliged to consider tree planting.

The Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed has said that farmers in every county should be obliged to consider tree planting.

'Farmers in every county should be obliged to consider tree planting' - Creed

It came as he conceded to Members of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee last week that Ireland is missing its forestry planting targets 'substantially'.

The number of hectares of new forestry planting in 2017 was 5,538 ha. The target was 7,140 ha. In 2018, it was 4,025 ha and the target was 6,605 ha. For 2019, the target is 6,900 ha.

"We have been missing the target substantially.

Because of the declining performance, the Department of Agriculture conducted a mid-term review of the forestry programme.

"We have revised the level of grant aid available for various species mix. All of them have increased. We hope we can get the targets back on track.

“This is very important.”

Minister Creed noted that trees are a critical part of the solution to Irish agriculture response to climate change.