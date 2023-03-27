Farmers facing ash dieback ‘bureaucratic nightmare’ threaten to take law into their own hands

'People planted in good faith, planting land that was in their families for generations. The emotional toll is massive and is not being acknowledged.'

Farmers with ash dieback say they will be left with no option but to take the law into their own hands and clear plantations affected by the disease due to the “bureaucratic nightmare” around getting licences to fell the trees.

A number of farmers told an ash dieback conference in Thurles at the weekend that they may clear the dead trees without a licence, as they are currently unable to get a licence.

"Bureaucracy has brought people to their knees. I know everyone in this room is law-abiding, but it's time we took action. If we end up in Mountjoy so what, no one died? If I have my 17ac back – imagine what my neighbouring dairy farmer would give me for it?"

Simon White of the Limerick and Tipperary Woodland Owners association, which organised the conference, said the disease was affecting 6,000 farm families and land owners, leaving them with "dangerous" forests.

He called on the Minister of State with responsibility for forestry, Pippa Hackett, to provide an "adequate" ash dieback scheme that would cover the cost of taking out the trees, "without bureaucracy and without prejudice to avail of any further support schemes".

Land owners, he said, must be offered the full cost of removal to be paid and given the choice of replanting with premiums or be allowed return the land to farm land with no penalties.

Olive Leavy of the Irish Forestry Association told the conference that while there is a huge financial strain no one is recognising the emotional cost to people.

"People planted in good faith, planting land that was in their families for generations. The emotional toll is massive and is not being acknowledged."

Minister Hackett did not attend the meeting. A spokesperson told the Farming Independent that the Minister acknowledges the continued concerns on ash dieback and has committed to reviewing what can be done.

Michael Fahy of the Forestry Contractors Association said he has had to sell machinery at below market value to keep going, while drivers are leaving over the uncertainty with forestry.

"In a lot of cases of ash dieback it is clearance not recovery as the ash is so brittle.

"There is a seriously dangerous situation of trees falling.

"I don’t understand why we can’t walk in and harvest them to clear the woods. A rotten beech tree can be removed with one phone call."

Another farmer said he had planted 20 years ago and felt he has been "sold a pup".

"We are small farmers, big dairy men won’t plant trees, we’re trying to do the best for the environment. There is no one here from the Green Party. We are wasting our time.

"My brother nearly cried when I planted the land.

"I am totally for the environment but there is no one here from the Green party."

Another farmer said he will never plant timber again, after his ash plantation.

"I will never ever plant timber again. To anyone thinking of planting I say run a mile.

"My farm is tied up for the last 20 years. It's all in forestry and we are taking the ash out ourselves. I will not replant it."

Another farmer told the conference that he has spent over €10,000 trying to get licences to clear his forestry.

"My ash is 11-30 years old and every single stick is dying. I don’t know what to do with it. I could be arrested and turned into Mountjoy."

Another who described the bureaucracy as "ridiculous" said: "The ash is dead. You don’t need permission to remove a dead tree. It’s ridiculous.... We need to get more militant.

"I planted in good faith and because it is good for the environment. Come September I am seriously considering moving into the field and giving the Department the two fingers and see what happens."

Another farmer said they are "disgusted and exhausted.

"There is no happy story here today.

"I never promoted breaking the law, but I don’t care anymore. I want my land back the way I presented it to the forestry service 27 years ago."

Fianna Fail TD Jackie Cahill told the conference he had never seen before something happening outside a farmer's control that they did not get compensation for.

"The people who planted the ash were not responsible for the disease that their trees got."

He said the very minimum that needs to be done is in the new forestry programme people would get access to the premium for 20 years if they plant land affected by ash dieback.

"It won’t make up what they have lost but it will be an income coming."

Confidence in the sector is at an all-time low, he said, and "it would give a serious shot in the arm to the confidence if it recognised the losses suffered."