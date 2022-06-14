Farmer anger as tree-planting licences back 30pc on 2019

Falling short: Just 6pc of forestry licence applications are being approved within 10 weeks of submission

The number of tree planting licences granted by the Department of Agriculture during the first five months of this year is back almost 30pc on the same period for 2019, new data reveals.

The figures, obtained by the Farming Independent, show the Department granted 249 afforestation licences to the end of May, compared to 354 in the same time-frame in 2019.

Of the total 2,019 licences issued to May 27 this year, 607 were private felling licences for an area of 7,744ha, while 847 Coillte licences were granted for an area of 12,247ha.

Further data — presented by the Department at a recent meeting of the Farmers’ Charter Group —outlined that just 6pc of forestry licence applications are being approved within 10 weeks of submission, while just 9pc of tree felling applications are being decided on within the first four months.

ICMSA deputy president Denis Drennan said farmer confidence in Government policy to radically scale up forestry cover as a climate mitigation strategy “had evaporated”.

“If you can’t see the problem, just look at the situation where the oldest application for a tree felling licence still being processed is from December 2017.

“Getting permission for planting is such a bureaucratic nightmare that few are willing to risk it,” he said.

“There’s no point announcing grandiose forestry targets aimed at farmers if farmers can see their neighbours, who fell for previous State promotions, unable to get licences to fell, or even thin, existing commercial tracts.

Read More

“There’s a complete contradiction between the official push to plant more trees and an official attitude that seems to object to the people that have already invested in forestry and jumped through all the hoops being allowed to realise their investment.

“Until that contradiction is resolved, we have no hope of Ireland getting near the stated afforestation growth rate.”

Teige Ryan, chairman of forestry group SEEFA, which represents 70pc of the country’s private forestry companies, called on Taoiseach Micheál Martin on intervene in the five-year crisis.

“The Climate Action Plan states that ‘afforestation is the single, largest land-based mitigation measure available to Ireland’ — yet tree planting levels are at their lowest since 1946, and nothing meaningful is being done to address this decline,” he said.

“Landowners have no faith in a completely dysfunctional licensing quagmire.

“Over the last six years the Forest Service’s failure to meet Government afforestation targets has seen a shortfall of over 21,000ha. Had this area been afforested those 49,000m trees would have had the potential to remove 8m tonnes of CO2 from our atmosphere over their lifetime.

“SEEFA have no confidence in the Forest Service officials in addressing or delivering on these key issues. We therefore call on the Taoiseach to come to the aid of the industry.”

With a new forest strategy and a new set of schemes due in the next few months, a spokesperson said the Department’s “priority this year is increasing the number of afforestation licences issued”.

“There are now 35 full-time equivalent ecologists working on forestry, with 21 very recently recruited now dealing with afforestation.

“As they now begin to examine application files, we expect the impact of this recent recruitment to become evident at the end of June / beginning of July”.