Extension of state aid for DAFM forestry programme

The EU Commission has agreed to an extension of the state aid approval for Ireland’s National Forestry Programme for 2021, it has been confirmed.

In a statement acknowledging “the importance of the extension”, Minister of State with responsibility for forestry Pippa Hackett said the development will “provide assurance” to those who wish to apply for grants under the current forestry programme - which has been gripped by a licencing crisis that has brought the sector to a standstill and left thousands of rural-based jobs at risk.

“The extension was necessary as there were delays in issuing new EU guidelines for state aid in the agriculture and forestry sector, but this gives legal certainty for the continuation of the programme.

“This extended period gives us a much needed opportunity to look afresh at forestry in Ireland. We know we need to build and improve on the existing model to provide ecosystem services, income, jobs and recreational opportunities as well as contributing to our challenging environmental goals.

"I want to oversee the design of that model and am fully committed to the consultation with all stakeholders which will help inform a new Forest Strategy and deliver a sustainable forestry programme.

“Clearly we still have some way to go to meet the ambition we have set ourselves but I intend to build on the momentum we have created, so that we not only increase the number of licences issued to land and forest owners in the months ahead, but we also design a model of woodland creation which works for all,” the minister said.

Licence logjam update

In terms of the current position on forestry planting and licencing, the Department provided the following update.

While 1,045 new licences have been issued since the crisis escalated significantly in October, 2020; a backlog of 4,453 licences remain in the system for processing when new applications received since are included.

The applications held up in the system include: 2,760 felling applications; 1,009 afforestation licences; and 684 road licences.

The total number of licences issued in 2020 was 2,593. As such, just 2,433ha were planted in 2020 - a far cry from the Government’s 8,000ha target.

Online Editors