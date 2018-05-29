European Investment Bank backs first project to encourage Continuous Cover Forestry in Ireland

New investment in sustainable forestry across Ireland will be supported by the latest operation under the Natural Capital Financing Facility.

New investment in sustainable forestry across Ireland will be supported by the latest operation under the Natural Capital Financing Facility.

The facility launched by the European Investment Bank three years ago is a €400m initiative intended to better protect Europe’s natural capital.

Irish commercial forests are amongst the most productive in the world and a new scheme will enable global institutional investors to support a more sustainable forestry model. The European Investment Bank will to work with SLM Silva Fund to improve sustainable practices in Irish forests.

"The new €12.5m investment builds on the EIB’s recent support for forestry and agriculture in the country and will demonstrate how best practice in Ireland’s world-class forestry industry can take better account of the need to safeguard biodiversity, soils and landscapes, and help resist the threats associated with climate change,” said Andrew McDowell, Vice President of the European Investment Bank responsible for Ireland. The SLM Silva Fund will work with commercial forest schemes across Ireland to encourage Continuous Cover Forestry.