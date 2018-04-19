Doyle announces €17m in forestry payments issuing to farmers

The latest payment of annual tax-free forestry premiums for 2018 amounting to €17.33 million has been announced.

These payments follow the previous January pay run and are issuing to those forest owners who used the paper based application system.

Payments in respect of 7,300 forest premium on-line applications were made in January 2018. This payment run brings the total of forest premium paid to date in 2018 to €56.8 million in respect of 16,390 applications.

My Department will continue to process forest premium applications as they are received and will be making payments on a weekly basis throughout the year. Between €60 and €70 million euro is usually paid in forest premiums each year, which represents a significant stable income stream for forest owners.