Department of Agriculture urged to take axe to forest licence rules

Private forestry representative group SEEFA says the Department-designed licence model “will never be fit to serve the sector”

Pressure is mounting on the Department of Agriculture to scrap its embattled forestry licencing system as just 12 planting licences per week have been issued so far this year.

Leading economist John Fitzgerald says getting rid of the licensing requirement for felling, planting, thinning, and roads is “the first step needed” to reignite activity among farmers whom, he says, should be allowed to offset methane emissions from cattle by planting trees on their land.

Private forestry representative group SEEFA says the Department-designed licence model “will never be fit to serve the sector”, while IFA says the regime “must be fully reformed” to curtail ongoing bureaucracy and delays.

It comes ahead of the launch of the National Forestry Programme 2023—2027 expected to be announced at next month’s National Ploughing Championships.

Speaking to the Farming Independent Adjunct Professor of Economics at Trinity College Dublin, and former chair of the Climate Change Advisory Council, John Fitzgerald said the licensing regime “has stopped farmers from planting trees”.

He added: “First of all, abolish the licencing regime, get things back working again, and then look at whether the incentives are adequate to deliver what we want, or do we need to spend more money.

“From the State’s point of view, what’s essential is to get planting happening on an ongoing basis over the next 30 years. This is really urgent because it’s a win for everybody — to sit around and do nothing while the climate gets worse, and farmers aren’t able to make money out of it, makes no sense.”

He says farmers should be allowed to counterbalance their holding’s emissions output. “Considering forestry along with agriculture makes sense in terms of incentives. If a farmer has cattle emitting methane, but planting trees can offset that, then, depending on stocking rates, farmers could completely offset the effect of existing cattle on their land with trees.

“Giving farmers the opportunity to be part of the solution rather than the problem is important. We should be welcoming farmers rather than preventing them being part of the solution which is the current situation.”

SEEFA chairman Teige Ryan said afforestation for 2022 “will finish below 2,000ha of an 8,000ha target”.

“Everyone is losing. From a climate change perspective this is much more alarming as COFORD (the ministerial appointed advisory group) state that 16,000ha per annum are required to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

“Last week the Department’s dashboard displayed a miserable 13 afforestation licences for the week, keeping in theme with the average 12 per week for the year so far — way off the 20 licences required each week to meet the Department’s own soft targets.

“The obvious solution is to move away from a licencing system to a regulatory model as endorsed by Professor John Fitzgerald of the Climate Change Advisory Council.”

The Dept of Agriculture did not respond to queries on the issues raised in this article.