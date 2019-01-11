Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 11 January 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Department commences 2019 Forestry payments - €26m paid to almost 5,000 forest owners

Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has announced the commencement of the 2019 Forestry Premium payments totalling some €26.1 million to almost 5,000 forest owners.

These payments are paid to applicants who apply online for their annual premium payment.

Welcoming the first payment run, Minister of State at, Andrew Doyle, today commented that; “I am delighted to see the commencement so early in the year of these forestry premium payments.

"This is part of our commitment to those who plant under the afforestation scheme and an average payment €5,200 to each farmer and landowner is a significant cashflow boost at this time of year.

Premium payments will continue to be issued on a weekly basis throughout the year and I would encourage all participants under the scheme to consider applying online if they wish to avail of the earlier payment”.

The Minister added; “Today’s payment is a reminder of the opportunity which the forestry schemes offer for diversifying farm income with a guaranteed payment for 15 years.

The schemes can offer grants to cover the cost of establishing forests and woodlands and annual Premiums of up to €680 per hectare for 15 years. A total of €103.5m has been made available by the Government for the continued development of Ireland’s forest resource and forestry sector in 2019.

Also Read

There are a range of schemes under the current Forestry Programme to suit all scenarios and circumstances and I encourage landowners to examine the various options and discuss with their agricultural adviser”.

 

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

Farm organisations have recently opposed the level of planting in the northwest of the country

Brexit anxiety reason for formation of new IBEC-led forestry group, say...
Livestock on the Dungarvan farm of Gillian and Neil O'Sullivan. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Feeding cows seaweed 'will not help in tackling global warming'
Farmer spreading slurry in a field

Mostly dry weekend ahead to allow farmers make most of spreading season

EU scientists investigating levels of chemical substances in cattle slurry...
Minette Batters, the new president of the National Farmers' Union has said frictionless trade with the EU is vital (Adam Fradgley/NFU/PA)

UK farming chief calls for 'net zero' agriculture emissions by 2040
Blight: an isolated upland area in Co Wicklow targeted by dumping gangs

‘It’s time to get tough with these people’ – Calls on councils to tackle...
Forestry: a fall back income

Teagasc launches one-on-one forestry clinics


Top Stories

Gerard Sherlock with Dermot Sherry from the '3D' discussion group in Monaghan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Gerard Sherlock: 'We're keeping our fingers crossed for another clear TB...

The fertiliser plan to set your farm up for success this growing season
Education crisis: Third-level funding ‘the most serious issue of all’ for Ireland, said Aryzta chairman Gary McGann

Would I take my Aryzta job now? Honestly, I don't know - McGann

Testing programme extended in Monaghan to address major TB outbreak
Stock image

'A hard Brexit might be the best thing for our dairy industry - it would free up lots...
Do you have what it takes to be a high profit dairy farmer? Stock image.

Can you be a high profit dairy farmer? Here's the 7 key traits you need
Can you afford not to grow an extra tonne of grass?

How an extra tonne of grass can reduce many dairy farmers' feed costs by...