‘Damage to young trees is too deer a price for wildlife visits’

Who would have ever thought that there would be problems with deer in the pasture lands of Meath?

The damage they cause is increasing.

Wouldn’t it be so helpful if we could get them to eat briars rather than tree saplings?

They are however also doing some good, vigorously stripping the bark from all the self-seeded willow.

It is very invasive and can become a great nuisance unless controlled.

Interestingly, this is perhaps an example of how animals self-medicate as willow bark is a source of salicylic acid, a pain killer and anti-inflammatory drug and the basis for aspirin.

We can learn a lot from wildlife and their behaviour which has often led us to cures for human ailments.

As little as 30 years ago, in Meath and Kildare, areas of forestry were few and far between, but over the years many farmers like myself took advantage of the then excellent afforestation scheme.

Among the new residents are pine martens, owls and buzzards, with occasional sightings of red squirrels and a quite extraordinary increase in the numbers and variety of song birds.

I am not so sure about the wellbeing of ground nesting species however, with so many buzzards, magpies and grey crows around.

But if the birdsong is anything to go by, conditions have improved hugely for the wide range of so many welcome residents.

This is also due to the greater awareness among the farming community of the importance of creating and improving suitable habitats.

The now defunct REPS (Rural Environment Protection Scheme) was hugely successful in educating us to appreciate and enhance natural habitats and reduce chemical and pesticide use.

The deer however are a serious problem with so much damage to young trees. I simply have to find some means of getting them to move elsewhere.

The easy answer is of course to shoot them but at this time of year I couldn’t ever bring myself to kill any breeding bird or animal.

I am not sure that I want to shoot deer anyway.

They are such lovely creatures, even if they do taste delicious.

If I must, then so be it but in the meantime, I have been trying more gentle ways to get them to browse elsewhere.

I sought a solution in Google and found some weird and wonderful suggestions such as spreading wolf or mountain lion dung around the forest edges.

Seeing that wolves are no longer with us other than in Dublin Zoo, I resorted to the time-honoured method of using something more readily available — human urine.

Ash dieback disease is now clearly visible throughout Ireland and a number of my large roadside ash were showing multiple signs of distress.

Rather than wait for them to perhaps fall across the road during a storm, I removed them.

A costly operation but I could see no alternative.

This is not a job for amateurs and observing health and safety measures along with the help of skilled operators with proper insurance is essential.

I am unsure as to the possible legal liabilities that might affect landowners if dying trees fall in such situations.

But I decided it was better to be safe than sorry and take all necessary precautions.

There have been too many deaths and injuries during tree felling in the past to risk an accident.

I am still waiting for approval from the Forest Service to harvest the dying ash in the remainder of my woodland and replace them.

I first applied for the required permits towards the end of 2020.

This is now nearly two years ago.

