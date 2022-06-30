Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

‘Damage to young trees is too deer a price for wildlife visits’

Stock photo of deer. Expand

Close

Stock photo of deer.

Stock photo of deer.

Stock photo of deer.

Who would have ever thought that there would be problems with deer in the pasture lands of Meath?

The damage they cause is increasing.

Most Watched

Privacy