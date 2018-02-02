The Chairman of the Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Pat Deering TD, has expressed concern over Coillte’s admission that the state body harvested some landowners’ forests and did not pay them.

Coillte to be brought before Oireachtas committee over admission it harvested some landowners’ forests and did not pay them

The Managing Director of Coillte, Mr Gerard Murphy, has admitted that the state-owned body had problems in relation to communications and transparency in its dealings with landowners.

Committee Chair, Pat Deering TD said today he is hugely concerned by Coillte’s admission that it has not paid landowners for the timber it has harvested from their lands. “These landowners entered into partnerships with Coillte in good faith and in return for fair payment and in some cases, they have not been paid for years of harvesting.

“While I welcome Gerard Murphy’s statement admitting that this has been happening and that all payments are to be made in full in the next couple of months, “I will be asking the Committee to invite Coillte to appear before us once again as a matter of urgency to explain this situation.