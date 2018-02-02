Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 2 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Coillte to be brought before Oireachtas committee over admission it harvested some landowners’ forests and did not pay them

Forestry is one of the oldest forms of investment.
Forestry is one of the oldest forms of investment.
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

The Chairman of the Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Pat Deering TD, has expressed concern over Coillte’s admission that the state body harvested some landowners’ forests and did not pay them.

The Managing Director of Coillte, Mr Gerard Murphy, has admitted that the state-owned body had problems in relation to communications and transparency in its dealings with landowners.

Committee Chair, Pat Deering TD said today he is hugely concerned by Coillte’s admission that it has not paid landowners for the timber it has harvested from their lands.

“These landowners entered into partnerships with Coillte in good faith and in return for fair payment and in some cases, they have not been paid for years of harvesting.

“While I welcome Gerard Murphy’s statement admitting that this has been happening and that all payments are to be made in full in the next couple of months,

“I will be asking the Committee to invite Coillte to appear before us once again as a matter of urgency to explain this situation.

“The Committee engaged with Coillte in December; this issue was raised and they are keeping the Committee updated on the matter. It is also anticipated that representatives from the IFA Forestry Committee would engage with us very soon,” he said.

In a statement on the issue Coillte re-iterated its commitment to resolving issues with a number of its farm forestry partnerships.

Also Read

Coillte has stated that the vast majority of the 630 partnerships it entered with farmers between 1993 and 2012 are working well and as intended.

As a result of a review announced in December and which is ongoing, Coillte believes there are less than 10 complex issues with partnerships to be resolved.

Coillte acknowledges that some partners have been frustrated at the level of communication they have received and apologises for this.

It wants to assure its partners that it is taking active steps to address this situation. Coillte has engaged the services of KPMG to help it improve the quality and level of information provided to farmers, particularly in relation to payments and how they are calculated.

In December, Coillte wrote to all of its farm partners to inform them it had set up a dedicated help line they could call and discuss their concerns with the forestry company.

All calls have been logged and Coillte committed to respond within two weeks. Since mid-December it has received approximately 55 calls to the help line.

Of these around 25 issues were resolved and around 20 are on track to be resolved. Around 8 more complex cases have been identified which will have to be dealt with on a case by case basis through engagement with the Partner.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

Stock Picture (RSPB/PA)

Calls for farmers with Hen Harrier land to be compensated to avoid land...
Stock image

Ireland could be fine €12k/day until assessment of a Galway wind farm...
Guest Speaker, school teacher and community activist Edwina Guckian with Mary Rooney and Bridget Murphy (INHFA) at the Irish Natura & Hill Farmers Association, Forestry Conference. Photo Brian Farrell

Growth of forestry is impacting on people’s mental heath - former Leitrim rose
Blaze alert: A fire rages out of control near the iconic Gougane Barra church in Co Cork Photo: John Delea

Minister says Department is not ‘specifically’ seeking affidavits from...
Little Skye, who was barely six weeks old, was found on the beach near Aughris Head

Dumping ground: Dogs and cats alive in bags, 1,000 tyres tipped in field,...
Forestry planting by non-farming investors is on the rise

Fears trees will replace population in Leitrim
Stock image

'National guidelines needed for solar farm projects'


Top Stories

Grangebeg House on 64ac at Dunlavin Co Wicklow was sold by Jordan Auctioneers for a price in the region of €1.6m

Hobby farmers back in the land game
27/01/2018. Pictured at the Show and Sale at Carnew Mart, Carnew, Co. Wicklow. Picture: Patrick Browne

GALLERY: 'Buoyant' business for the fat of the land

Relentless rain has halted our slurry spreading plans
A study by Teagasc found 90pc of farmers in the north-west are facing serious fodder shortages. Stock Image

Hill farmers say local hauliers have been sidelined in fodder aid scheme
David Drum from Athboy, Co Meath is one of the farmers in the Teagasc Green Acres Calf to Beef programme

Top tips on taking the stress out of calf rearing
Stock Image.

Nitrates' changes will boost prospects for winter cereals in low fertility soils
Stock image

Dairy expansion headache for pork and poultry sectors