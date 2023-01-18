Coillte link up with British investment fund not a Government decision - Taoiseach

The controversial decision by Coillte to partner with British money manager Gresham House to establish a fund to buy forestry land in Ireland was not a Government decision, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

The 'Irish Strategic Forestry Fund' aims to acquire 12,000ha of forestry ground (planted and unplanted) across the country by providing up to €200m in capital from Irish and international investors — including €25m from ISIF, which is Ireland's sovereign development fund. Coillte will source land, plant trees and manage these forests as part of its overall forest estate.

Gresham House confirmed in recent days that 3,000-4,000ha of the fund's overall portfolio is expected to be bare land; the remaining (c8,000ha) will be existing forests.

The deal has sparked uproar among opposition politicians, farm organisations and forest owners, some of whom have dubbed the deal a 'land grab' and called on the Government to torpedo the plan.

However, speaking in the Dail this afternoon, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Coillte is a state-owned enterprise, is independent and said its board makes its own commercial decisions.

"This decision was made by Coillte, not by the Government, or by Minister McConalogue," he said.

He was responding to questions from Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore, who said the partnership between Coillte and Gresham House highlights serious flaws in the Government's approach to forestry policy and climate action. In this respect, it flies in the face of the principle of a just transition.

"This is a lucrative, secure, low-risk investment, which the Government will be subsidising through forestry grant schemes and tax incentives. There is widespread concern within farming communities that it will have the effect of pushing up land prices.

"Given the Taoiseach's admission in the Dáil today that this deal was not signed off on by Cabinet, the question must be asked: why is the Government facilitating what amounts to a land grab and what will it do to pull the plug on this partnership?"

Asked why the Government was not investing in the forest estate itself, the Taoiseach highlighted that Coillte is partnering with the State's own sovereign wealth fund, the Irish Strategic Investment Fund and Gresham house to establish this fund.

"So we are also investing in this fund," he said.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, alongside the Minister with responsibility for forestry Pippa Hackett, will meet Coillte to discuss the developing situation on Thursday.