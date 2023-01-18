Farming

Coillte link up with British investment fund not a Government decision - Taoiseach

There's controversy over proposed forestry deal. Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

The controversial decision by Coillte to partner with British money manager Gresham House to establish a fund to buy forestry land in Ireland was not a Government decision, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

The 'Irish Strategic Forestry Fund' aims to acquire 12,000ha of forestry ground (planted and unplanted) across the country by providing up to €200m in capital from Irish and international investors — including €25m from ISIF, which is Ireland's sovereign development fund. Coillte will source land, plant trees and manage these forests as part of its overall forest estate.

