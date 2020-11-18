Coillte has just 16pc of its timber licenced and available for next year

Timber mills and manufacturers have been forced to turn to imports due to the slump in supplies here

COILLTE - the state-owned commercial forestry business - has just 16pc of its timber licenced and available for next year, its CEO Imelda Hurley has warned.

This means an estimated 6,500ha of additional tree harvesting needs to be licensed by the Department of Agriculture over the next seven weeks for the forestry sector and timber market to “function effectively”.

Briefing the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee on the sector’s “extreme concern” regarding the department’s systemic licensing calamity – overall more than 2,000 licenses are logjammed and up to 12,000 jobs are on the line – Hurley said: “It is a crisis”.

“Right now, timber supply is at critically low levels, so low that jobs have already been lost, with many more still under threat.

“Coillte’s annual harvest programme for 2021, must be fully licenced by the end of 2020.

“But to date only 16% of our timber is licenced and available for next year with a further 2.3 million cubic metres of additional material needing to be licenced by the Department before the end of this year.

Expand Close Coillte CEO Imelda Hurley. Photo: Owen Breslin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Coillte CEO Imelda Hurley. Photo: Owen Breslin

“In order to achieve this, the current licencing rate needs to almost triple,” she said.

Approximately 25pc of Coillte’s 2021 harvest programme is dependent on road permits being issued by the Department. However, some license applications have been stuck in the system for up to three years.

“The current rate of issue of these permits is inadequate and is, already in many instances, preventing us from accessing licenced timber.

“Our timber supply challenge is further compounded by the fact that approximately 700,000 cubic metres of Coillte’s forestry licences are currently under appeal to the Forestry Appeals Committee.”

Hurley stated that the hearing rate remains “insufficient” to clear the backlog within the timeframe required for the industry to recover.

“The FAC needs to be resourced such that all our appeals are determined by the end of January.

“And, going forward, all appeals must be determined within a two month turnaround timeframe,” she said.

In subsequent questioning, senator Tim Lombard (FG) asked Pippa Hackett Minister of State with responsibility for forestry if her department is “capable” of meeting Coillte’s demands.

“The 2.3 million cubic metres that Coillte need are not all stuck in appeals. Am I confident that we can get all of that to them in seven weeks? No, probably not.

“But we have to signal what we can do. And knowing that we are working and that more and more is coming on line…that is a confidence in its own right,” she said.

In response to questioning from independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice on whether she has confidence in department personnel at the centre of the debacle, Minister Hackett said:

“I can only speak for my last four months in office and I’ve felt that on anything I’ve queried, information has been forthcoming.

“The crisis has deepened in the last number of months but the system we have in place is robust. We have this huge backlog to get through and we are working really hard to put the resources in place,” she said.

Online Editors