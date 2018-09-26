Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 26 September 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Coillte announces new ‘BioClass’ system to protect biodiversity in Irish forests

The Wicklow Mountains
The Wicklow Mountains
Catherine Hurley

Catherine Hurley

Coillte, Ireland’s largest commercial forestry and land solutions company, has launched a new classification system that will allow for integrated planning and management of key biodiversity sites across Coillte’s 440,000-hectare estate.

The ‘BioClass’ system has been designed to categorise key areas of ecological value, from very high to moderate. The tool will enable Coillte to ensure its biodiversity areas are properly managed and resourced.

“Over the past 29 years, Coillte has been the custodian of some of the most diverse and important biodiversity sites in Ireland, and we take this responsibility very seriously,” Chief Executive Fergal Leamy said at Coilte’s Biodiversity Seminar held recently.

“We want to facilitate the next steps in the development of our approach to support Ireland’s biodiversity,” he said.

Coillte Ecologist, Dr Aileen O’Sullivan, who led the design of the BioClass system, explained the significance of the system.

“We developed ‘BioClass’ because we needed a tool that enables us to flag important sites, prioritise resources and integrate biodiversity into forest management planning,” said Aileen.

The system categorises biodiversity areas into four BioClasses, starting at BioClass 1 for forests and other habitats of outstanding value, and ending at BioClass 4 including forests and other habitats currently of moderate ecological value.

Coillte manages approximately 7pc of the country’s land and 47pc of Ireland’s forests.

Also Read

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Opinion: An ecological menace that's out of control at a park near you
Agriculture emissions are projected to increase by between 3-4pc by 2020 and 6-7pc by 2030 on current levels based on an expansion of animal numbers, particularly for the dairy herd.

Greenhouse gas levels set to rise as dairy expansion continues
Stock image

Couple lose their challenge to wind farm being built near their home
Bringing in the turf for winter Williamstown Bog Co. Westmeath. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Peat companies appeal turf cutting exemption decision

European Investment Bank backs first project to encourage Continuous Cover...
Soldiers Hill at Garlow Cross Near Navan. Localman Liam McCarthy looks through the tipped rubbish. Pic: Seamus Farrelly

Calls for illegal dumpers to be named and shamed

Farmers warned felling licences taking a year to process - IFA


Top Stories

Photo: AFP/Getty Images

Concern over spike in border checks as UK details no-deal Brexit plans for food
Picture: Teagasc

Why the Newford Farm herd has got rid of its two stock bulls
Surprise: John Patrick McKelvey with the restored vintage tractor at his 80th birthday party in Co Donegal. Photo: Clive Wasson

Revved up: Farmer gets vintage tractor for 80th
Collapse: A still image taken from drone footage of the sinkholes in Co Monaghan. Photo: LOU METZGER

Footage of more sinkholes leads to fresh fears among evacuated locals
Phil Hogan

‘Everybody looks for more money’ – Hogan says funds to reverse proposed...
Nenagh Mart. Mart Drovers Colin England and Eamon Scully .Picture; Gerry Mooney

Factories under fire over 'scandalous' beef prices
Solar farms: caution has been advised

Decision to refuse planning for 377ac Solar farm appealed