Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 13 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Christmas trees hit hard by drought as up to a third feared lost

The good news is that consumers shouldn’t see any major price hikes this Christmas.
The good news is that consumers shouldn’t see any major price hikes this Christmas.
Allison Bray

Allison Bray

Christmas tree growers fear that the recent drought has decimated about 30pc of this year's crop.

Christy Kavanagh, chairman of the Irish Christmas Tree Growers association, estimates that about 30pc of new trees planted this year were destroyed by the longest drought here in more than 40 years.

"The big mature trees will be OK," he said, but added that new trees planted this year - especially those that were planted by spade, which cannot go far into the ground - were the most susceptible to the moisture deficit.

Mr Kavanagh personally lost about €6,000 worth of new trees at his farm in Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow.

"We lost a year in production and we'll have to re-plant next year," he said.

Most growers who sowed new trees this year are in the same boat unless they planted early before the drought caught farmers off guard, he explained.

Many would be looking at planting early again next year to prevent the same thing from happening next summer if we experience another prolonged dry spell.

The good news is that consumers shouldn't see any major price hikes this Christmas.

Also Read

However, they could do so in about eight years' time, when fewer seedlings from this year's crop reached maturity, said Mr Kavanagh.

The British Christmas Tree Growers Association is experiencing similar problems.

Irish Independent

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Opinion: An ecological menace that's out of control at a park near you
Agriculture emissions are projected to increase by between 3-4pc by 2020 and 6-7pc by 2030 on current levels based on an expansion of animal numbers, particularly for the dairy herd.

Greenhouse gas levels set to rise as dairy expansion continues
Stock image

Couple lose their challenge to wind farm being built near their home
Bringing in the turf for winter Williamstown Bog Co. Westmeath. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Peat companies appeal turf cutting exemption decision

European Investment Bank backs first project to encourage Continuous Cover...
Soldiers Hill at Garlow Cross Near Navan. Localman Liam McCarthy looks through the tipped rubbish. Pic: Seamus Farrelly

Calls for illegal dumpers to be named and shamed

Farmers warned felling licences taking a year to process - IFA


Top Stories

Grass growth has been

Some timely rainfall has seen sheep farmers in Donegal escape the worst...
A 19th-century residence on 89ac at Johnstown, Co Westmeath was bought at auction by a local dairy farmer for €715,000

Milk and mares driving southern land sales boom
STINKING WILLIE: Ragwort can be a serious threat to horses, causing cirrhosis

The silent killer lurking in a bale of hay
Shane McHugh

'Forestry is the biggest threat to rural life here'
The old Irish Goat is in danger of dying out

Old Irish goats are on their last legs without State aid
Photo posed

Farming finance: Prudent planning needed to beat the Fair Deal 'Catch...
12 vintage tractors were stolen in the raid. Stock image.

Appeal for information after 12 vintage tractors are stolen