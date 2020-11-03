Calls for amnesty for farmers stuck in felling licence backlog

Farmers waiting more than four months for a forestry licence for roads and felling should be given an amnesty.

That’s according to IFA, which says farmers are facing waits of up to two years for such licences as the Department of Agriculture deals with a backlog of applications in the sector caused by objections.

It says that forest road and felling/thinning licence applications that are in the system for more than this period (four months) should be automatically approved under an amnesty provision.

It’s also calling for the Department to introduce more exemptions for forest road and thinning operations, and that forests of less than 15ha should be exempt from the appropriate assessment screening requirement. “Only forests over 15 hectares would be screened to determined if they need to submit a Natura Impact Statement (NIS), while forests over 50 hectares must submit a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) as is currently the situation,” said IFA. These form part of six emergency measures IFA is proposing to help the backlog of licences in the sector. “We need to cut out the messing. This is an emergency. The very fabric of the industry is at risk,” said IFA president Tim Cullinan. "If sawmills close, they may not re-open. We risk shutting down infrastructure built up over decades and jobs being lost in rural areas. “It is indefensible that farmers who were encouraged to plant forestry are now being prevented from thinning and managing their timber crop.” There is a backlog of approximately 2,500 licences that are pending a decision by the Department; some have been pending for over two years. “This is in addition to the nearly 500 licences that are under appeal,” Cullinan said. The Department said it is aware of the impact delays in issuing forestry licences are having and that a plan for processing licences is now in place and that the current processing time for a felling licence is at least two months. Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said that submitting a NIS for a felling licence application will significantly reduce the time it will take for the Department to complete the AA process.