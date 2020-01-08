A seasonal operation designed to chop-out Christmas Tree thefts worth hundreds of thousands of euro is being hailed as a huge success.

Bumper year for Christmas tree growers as sales top €22million and thefts are chopped out

There have been no reported Christmas Tree thefts so far as sales as the run-up to the festive period is well underway with less than two weeks to go. The Garda Síochána Air Support unit liaised successfully with ground officers in tackling the theft of trees from growers in the east of the country. A special seasonal operation, Operation Hurdle, has been operating for the past eight years, to prevent the theft of Christmas trees in the Wicklow and Dublin Garda Divisions.

A garda spokesperson said: There were no reports of significant thefts which is a huge success

“The operation was started in a bid to prevent the theft of trees from Christmas tree farms in the area. The Garda Air support unit was proactively engaged in numerous policing operations including Operation Hurdle.

“The air support liaised with ground Gardaí who will be carrying out patrols and checkpoints.”

The issue of Christmas tree theft was a considerable problem for growers on the lead-up to Christmas in recent years.

The problem led to a number of Christmas tree growers in Wicklow sleeping in caravans near their crop to protect them from thieves in 2015.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Operation Hurdle which has been running since 2011 has dramatically driven down tree thefts in Co Wicklow.

Prior to Operation Hurdle, launched by Gardai and the Growers, criminal gangs had successfully plundered numerous farms across the country, snatching more than 2,000 festive trees annually and costing growers as much as €100,000.

Christy Kavanagh of the Christmas Tree Growers Association added: “The Association has not heard of any thefts which is really down to the fact that patrols both air and ground have been continuing along with huge community support.

“Thefts are also down due to the fact that the economy has recovered from the recession and people have more money.”

Despite the fact that Ireland is already producing thousands of Christmas trees for the domestic and European markets demand is outgrowing supply.

A bumper 450,000 trees were sold throughout the island of Ireland this year with at least a further 200,000 being exported to European markets, such as Denmark, Germany, France and the UK, which is a continued yearly increase.

Sales, according to the Christmas Trees Growers Association are in excess of €22million.

Christy Kavanagh, chairman of the Association said: “There is a huge export market that is still waiting to be tapped in to. If tree growers were asked to sow thousands more they would be sold immediately such is the demand out there.”

Ireland’s climate provides the ideal conditions for growing top quality Christmas trees, such as the non-shed Nordmann and Noble Fir.

Mr Kavanagh also pointed out that there is a notable move away from fake Christmas trees by consumers.

“There is also a move away from plastic Christmas trees and back to real as people are really becoming more conscious of the environment. They realise that the fake trees are made from oil based products and now they they want the real deal in a tree.

“People are also more aware of the fact that trees take in harmful carbon dioxide and give out oxygen.”

At the end of the festive season the public are being advised to recycle their trees. Thanks to local authorities, garden centres and community groups, recycling Christmas trees has become a whole lot easier.

These trees are then shredded into chippings which are used locally in parks or woodland areas.

However, on the downside there are no grants available to growers from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, as is the case with forestry.

