British money manager launches €200m fund to buy 12,000ha of forestry land

A major British investment fund has announced plans to enable Irish and international investors to invest up to €200m in land for new forestry and the purchase of existing forestry plantations.

Money manager, Gresham House today launched the so-called ‘Irish Strategic Forestry Fund’ which will provide up to €200m capital to create new forests that will, it says, “make a significant contribution to Ireland’s Climate Action Plan”.

The fund will also acquire existing forest assets and when fully deployed, will represent a portfolio of approximately 12,000 hectares, or over 29,000 acres, of new and existing forests.

The move comes after concerns were raised by Ireland's farming and private forestry sectors who fear such joint ventures between international private investment funds and Coillte for the planting of commercial forestry will “drive a wedge” between rural communities and forestry sector and “overheat” the land market.

Addressing the Joint Oireachtas Agriculture Committee on the matter last month, Coillte officials said lands bought through such funding arrangements “will be owned” by the capital investor, while Coillte will “manage” the new plantations as part of its existing estate which accounts for around half of Ireland’s forests.

In a statement, this afternoon Gresham House outlined that the fund will be managed from Gresham House’s Dublin office, with Joe O’Carroll acting as investment director.

It said the management asset group has “the scale and experience” of managing large-scale privately funded forestry assets across the world; and has already attracted €35m from Irish investors, including a €25m cornerstone investment from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), Ireland’s sovereign development fund.

“ISIF’s capital will complement other Irish and international capital sourced by Gresham House to promote sustainable investments in a sector that is key to addressing the climate crisis.

“The new fund has put in place an operational management agreement with Coillte, Ireland’s semi-state manager of forestry and timber investments. The development of the fund will therefore benefit from Coillte’s long-term track record operating in the Irish forestry sector.

“Coillte will use its broad expertise to source land, plant trees and manage these forests as part of its overall forest estate, ensuring open access to the public to enjoy these new forests.

“Coillte has a strong track record in the acquisition of new land and afforestation and since its establishment in 1989 has successfully planted 100,000 hectares of new forests. Coillte and Gresham House will also work with other forest management companies to acquire new land and carry out afforestation,” the statement outlines.

Patrick Lawless, managing director, Gresham House, Ireland, said: “This initiative will create a platform for enhancing Ireland’s forestry sector, delivering real change and momentum and making a meaningful contribution to Ireland’s crucial afforestation ambitions.

“The combination of skills the fund brings together will be key to unlocking and developing new forests in Ireland, helping to support the ambitions of the Irish Climate Action Plan.”

Nick Ashmore, director of ISIF, said: “This new fund will drive significant investment in one of Ireland’s key natural resources. It will help deliver on ISIF’s double bottom line mandate of generating a commercial return and supporting economic activity and employment in Ireland, while generating further progress in Ireland’s transition to a net zero economy.”

Imelda Hurley, chief executive of Coillte, added: “Coillte is pleased to work with Gresham House and have ISIF as a cornerstone investor in this important initiative. There is an urgent need for Ireland to meet stretching Climate Action targets and creating new forests is integral to the achievement of these targets.

“The Government’s national afforestation target is 8,000ha per annum and the long-term target is to achieve 18pc forest cover. Currently forest cover in Ireland is 11.6pc compared to an EU average of 40pc.

“The new Irish Strategic Forestry Fund represents an important first step towards accessing the capital required to enable the creation of new forests which will deliver the multiple benefits of forests for climate, nature, wood and people.”

Faceless

During a recent Agriculture Committee meeting on such joint ventures in commercial forestry Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice pushed back at claims by Ms Hurley and Coillte managing director Mark Carlin that Coillte couldn’t afford to buy land independently.

“You’ve 440,000ha of land around the country and you’re not fit yourselves to invest in less than a quarter of that? Now there is something smelling about this,” he said.

“An investment company will come in, they’re faceless, and they’ll buy the land in the community against farmers so that Coillte won’t get the bad name about it, that’s the game that’s going on here.”