British money manager launches €200m fund to buy 12,000ha of forestry land

Coillte has said lands bought through such arrangements &ldquo;will be owned&rdquo; by the capital investor, while Coillte will &ldquo;manage&rdquo; the new plantations as part of its existing estate which accounts for around half of Ireland&rsquo;s forests. Expand

Coillte has said lands bought through such arrangements &ldquo;will be owned&rdquo; by the capital investor, while Coillte will &ldquo;manage&rdquo; the new plantations as part of its existing estate which accounts for around half of Ireland&rsquo;s forests.

Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

A major British investment fund has announced plans to enable Irish and international investors to invest up to €200m in land for new forestry and the purchase of existing forestry plantations.

Money manager, Gresham House today launched the so-called ‘Irish Strategic Forestry Fund’ which will provide up to €200m capital to create new forests that will, it says, “make a significant contribution to Ireland’s Climate Action Plan”.

