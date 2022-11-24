Boss of State-owned forestry firm Coillte urges builders to embrace timber homes to meet green targets

Coillte chief executive Imelda Hurley yesterday urged construction companies to embrace timber-frame housing in order to help Ireland achieve carbon emissions targets.

The semi-state company hosted a conference in Wicklow yesterday with stakeholders from the public and private sector.

Pippa Hackett, Junior Minister at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, was among those at the event.

Ms Hurley said that the event was designed to explore how Ireland can “overcome barriers” and make recommendations to accelerate the increased use of timber in construction.

“We cannot achieve our net zero goal unless we reduce the building and construction sector’s climate impact,” she said.

Read More

“Innovation, partnership and collaboration will be necessary to achieve this much-needed change.”

Earlier this year, Coillte launched its forestry strategic vision. It’s designed to capture 28 million tonnes of carbon from the environment by 2050.

As part of that strategy, Coillte intends to grow 100,000 hectares of new forests by 2050, representing one-third of Ireland’s afforestation target. The government wants 18pc of the country covered with forests by 2050.

Coillte also aims to produce 25 million cubic metres of Irish timber, helping the country to deliver 300,000 new homes by 2030.

Coillte also wants to see the number of timber-framed homes being constructed in Ireland to increase from the current 20pc of the total to 80pc by 2050.

“The World Bank forecasts a quadrupling of global wood fibre demand by 2050,” said Ms Hurley.

“It is critical that Ireland is self-sufficient in meeting its timber needs from well-managed forests which takes pressure off ‘old growth’ forests elsewhere in the world.”

She added: “Growing Ireland’s capacity to build more timber through the greater use of off-site timber-frame, glulam and cross-laminated timber buildings could significantly increase the overall capacity to build homes in the State while also supporting our local indigenous forestry and forest products industry.”

Forestry growers in Ireland have been hampered by delays by the Department of Agriculture in issuing forestry licences, with some applications in its system for more than two years.

Significant progress has been made in addressing the backlog, however.

The Government has also announced a €1.3bn package for a new forestry supports programme out to 2027.