Award-winner innovating to diversify his income streams on Inishowen forest farm

“Trees were once an integral part of Inishowen's heritage. Restoring some measure of the biodiversity and scenic value of woodland to promote the peninsula is something I would love to see in my lifetime,” says Ross Buchanan.

And that is exactly what he has done: Ross has created a diverse and productive forest on part of his family farm in Donegal.

Winner of the Farm Forestry category of the RDS Forestry and Woodland Awards 2020, he wants to leave a lasting family legacy. For Ross, forests and timber are ‘in the blood’. His great-grandfather on his mother’s side operated a sawmill in Carndonagh. His paternal grandfather emigrated in the 1920s and worked as a lumberjack in Alaska.

In his second year studying forestry at UCD, Ross developed his plans for a multi-purpose forest at his mother’s family hill farm in Glentogher near Carndonagh, which supported an extensive sheep enterprise — 30km from Ross’s main farm.

Ross’s plans came to fruition in 2006 with the establishment of a diverse 48ha forest , containing 11 species with 16 hectares of broadleaves and 10 hectares of diverse conifers (see table below). Some fields have been retained for extensive grazing.

Ross strongly believes in employing a range of silvicultural approaches, putting his experience working as a forest manager in Scotland to good use. A substantial area is planted with an oak / Scots pine / European larch mixture. He is now gradually removing the conifers while selecting and shaping the better oak trees.

Just over 40pc of the forest is made up of Sitka spruce. It is managed to deliver medium-term economic returns. Pockets within this area are planted with species such as Scots pine and birch to provide added diversity and enhance the landscape.

Ross has recently completed constructing his forest road network. This improved access allows him to carry out a pre-commercial manual selective thinning of the spruce parcels. The next phase will be to prune selected trees to improve future timber quality.

In another area, he planted a mix of Norway spruce with numerous pockets of oak. The spruce provides side shelter to the young oak. The spruce will be removed gradually as a cash crop so that this area can develop into an oak woodland over time.

Ross’s farm forest contains beautiful natural features and is steeped in history. He wants to build on those features by developing interpretive trails.

The oakwood contains a rich mix of associated plants and lichens and shows evidence of a long history of coppice management. A 10-metre waterfall plunges down through it.

The oakwood is traversed by 1,000-year-old road which once connected the Donagh and Derry monasteries.

A number of small hills on the side of the mountain have been retained as open areas as they offer great views over Inishowen and out to the North Atlantic. A series of walkways have been developed as part of the road-building activity.

Ross’s story shows how forests can be a valuable resource on the farm. His carefully designed forest and his innovative approach help to diversify income streams. This in turn has opened up new opportunities for farm diversification, and forestry is now very much an integral part of the farm.

Steven Meyen is a Teagasc forestry advisor; steven.meyen@teagasc.ie

Online Editors