Agroforestry incentives to get a boost in revamped 2020 scheme

These revisions provide attractive changes to the already wide range of forestry grant establishment and support schemes, providing enhanced incentives for afforestation and promoting active forest management and timber harvesting.

The focus of this review is to make the planting of broadleaf trees more attractive to farmers. For instance, there is a 5pc premium increase for broadleaves and diverse conifers. The agroforestry element in particular has been much enhanced.

Agroforestry combines the growing of quality trees with an agricultural enterprise in the same field. The annual payment has been increased from €260/ha/yr to €645/ha/yr for the first five years.