Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 9 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Agroforestry incentives to get a boost in revamped 2020 scheme

Agroforestry payments will increase from €260/ha to €625/ha for the first five years under the mid-term review of the 2014-2020 forestry programme

Steven Meyen

Steven Meyen

You may have read a few weeks ago in this paper that the Government has approved new enhanced forest establishment and support grants arising from the Mid-Term Review of the Government's current Forestry Programme 2014-2020.

These revisions provide attractive changes to the already wide range of forestry grant establishment and support schemes, providing enhanced incentives for afforestation and promoting active forest management and timber harvesting.

The focus of this review is to make the planting of broadleaf trees more attractive to farmers. For instance, there is a 5pc premium increase for broadleaves and diverse conifers. The agroforestry element in particular has been much enhanced.

Agroforestry combines the growing of quality trees with an agricultural enterprise in the same field. The annual payment has been increased from €260/ha/yr to €645/ha/yr for the first five years.

Support measures

Many of my articles highlight the importance of ongoing management: that is why I very much welcome the improved support measures for existing forests. Support for broadleaf thinning, hare and deer fencing, forest roads, neighbourwoods, native woodland conservation and close to nature forestry for instance have all been enhanced.

Teagasc, in association with the Forest Service (DAFM), will provide details of these scheme revisions in a series of nationwide information meetings taking place between March 12 and 22 (see panel below for details of the meeting nearest to you).

These meetings present an excellent opportunity to hear first-hand of the scheme changes.

Also Read

They will be of interest to farmers and landowners considering the multiple benefits of forestry as well as current forest owners seeking to optimise their on-farm resource.

Dr Nuala Ni Fhatharta, head of the Teagasc Forestry Development Department, said: "Forestry continues to be a highly attractive land use option, making your marginal land work for you. This series of information meetings on revisions of the Forestry Programme will allow those considering forestry to make objective and informed decisions.

"This series is only one of a wide range of initiatives and events that will be organised by Teagasc in association with the Forest Service throughout 2018," she added.

"Teagasc will continue to provide objective and independent advice and training to existing forest owners as well as landowners who are considering the forestry option".

Further details of the series of information meetings as well as upcoming events during 2018 are available on the Teagasc website, www.teagasc.ie/forestry or from your local Teagasc forestry staff.

Steven Meyen is a Teagasc forestry advisor email: steven.meyen@teagasc.ie

Indo Farming

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

Bees rely entirely on nectar and pollen for food, which makes them our most important insect pollinators

Pesticides put bees at risk, European watchdog confirms

'Deer coming into farmyards at night and eating silage alongside cattle' -...
Gorse fire on Carrauntooil

Mountains ablaze before cold snap hits Kerry
Fianna Fáil’s amendment seeks to restrict the proposed cutting of hedgerows in August exclusively to road-side hedges.

Hedgecutting closed period comes into force this week
The scene at a forest in Kiltegan, Co Wicklow which has been repeatedly used as a dumping ground by fly-tippers.

'Grossly unfair': Farmers legally have to clean up rubbish illegally dumped...

Nitrates Derogation secured - what it means for farmers

The ‘Super-Ranger’ badgers that may hold the key to limiting the spread...


Top Stories

Glendalough, Co Wicklow

Forest cover is estimated to be at its highest level in over 350 years
8/3/2018 Castlerea Mart Crush Bars. Photo Brian Farrell

GALLERY: A week can be a long time in the beef game

Fertilising silage ground: 'Cheaper Cut Sward' sounds like a great deal - but is...
Pictured at Karol Winters farm Winterheights, Taghmon, Co. Wexford where the snow brought down farm sheds. Picture: Patrick Browne

Exercise extreme caution: Warning issued over storm damage repairs on...
Buzzards consume pests such as rats and grey squirrels in large numbers

Bird flu confirmed in a common buzzard in Tipperary (public advised not to...
These hydraulic ladders are specially designed for use with bales

VIDEO: No more need for straps - Joskin bale trailers now have hydraulic...
The Kavanagh family from Drumphea Co Carlow, move sheep from fields into shelter ahead of the arrival of storm Emma. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

Water supply vitally important for pregnant ewes