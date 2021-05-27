Agriculture Committee to grill Department officials on forestry crisis 

TD Jackie Cahill says 'the low output from the forestry sector is now having a serious impact on other industries in the economy'. Photo: John D Kelly

Officials from the Department of Agriculture are set to be grilled by members of the Joint Oireachtas Agriculture Committee during a meeting on the deepening crisis facing the forestry industry today.

Speaking in advance of the meeting, committee chairman Jackie Cahill (FF) pointed to the “comprehensive report” published by the committee in March after extensive consultations on the long-running licence backlog issues - the report included 15 recommendations to alleviate the situation.

“Minister Pippa Hackett and her officials have previously appeared before the committee, and unfortunately, the assurances given have not yet been delivered on.

"The targets in the Programme for Government, continued importation of timber for mills, and financial difficulties for contractors are the main issues arising out of the slow output of licences from the Department.

"These, and the low level of afforestation, which is a critical point in trying to meet climate change targets, are among the items we will discuss today.”

The chairman added that the low output from the forestry sector is now having “a serious impact” on other industries in the economy.

"Within the last few weeks, we have heard how the construction industry is straining due to lack of supplies, we need to do everything we can to assist the Forestry sector and prevent knock-on effects in other industries,” he said.

Backlog figures

According to the latest Department of Agriculture figures 109 forestry licences were issued last week – of which 101 were new licences and eight were re-issued licences from previous appeal decisions. As such, this indicates that the output for May will be higher than the previous month.

Nonetheless, the Department of Agriculture statistics also show that it failed to meet even half of its targets for the issuing of private forestry licences for the previous six months – between November 2020 and April 2021.

In a statement to the Farming Independent on May 11, a spokesperson for the Department said: “There are currently 6,213 licences on hand awaiting decision.

"Not all of these could be considered to be in backlog as for instance this includes 1,864 new Coillte felling applications advertised on March 19, 2021.

"Working Group 1 under Project Woodland is devoted to reducing the backlog and part of its remit is to arrive at a definition of the backlog, along with publishing a process for reducing it. The work on defining the backlog is nearly complete.

“As regards licences over 1,080 have issued year to date, which is an average of around 60 licences per week.”