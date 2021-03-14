Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

After 30 years in forestry the CEO of NewGen wants to grow native Irish trees on 1000s of hectares

John O'Reilly of NewGen Forestry. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Close

John O'Reilly of NewGen Forestry. Photo: Mark Condren

John O'Reilly of NewGen Forestry. Photo: Mark Condren

John O'Reilly of NewGen Forestry. Photo: Mark Condren

Samantha McCaughren Twitter Email

John O’Reilly has spent 30 years making a living out of forestry but doesn’t just see timber as a commodity. He has always been a big nature lover. “That would have been my primary driver on day one,” he says of his career choice. “I’d have been a mouth open, David Attenborough watcher on telly all the time, always was.”

Having spent most of his life working for leading player Green Belt Forestry, he has now taken an entrepreneurial turn, leading and investing in NewGen, a sustainable forestry manager. Earlier this month it revealed details of its Family Tree Impact Investments (FTI) platform, which will spend €50m over three years buying harvesting rights from landowners.

The big-name backers of the business are the O’Kane family who sold Mercury Engineering for close to €150m in 2018. They had seen the benefit of sustainability options in their business.

Most Watched

Privacy