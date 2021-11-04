Forestry protesters call for An Taoiseach to intervene in licencing debacle

People attending the ‘Save Irish Forestry’ protest outside Government buildings on Kildare Street in response to the crisis facing the industry.

Over 100 representatives from the private Irish forestry sector hosted a ‘Save Irish Forestry’ protest outside Government buildings yesterday in response to the crisis facing the industry.

SEEFA - the Social, Economic, Environmental Forestry Association of Ireland - is seeking direct intervention from the Department of the Taoiseach, as all other options have failed.

There are still over 1,000 afforestation applications and thousands of felling and road licence applications still awaiting a decision from Government and SEEFA is highlighting the severe social, economic and environmental impact this is having.

Government delays in granting licenses is forcing imports of timber while Irish trees cannot be planted or felled, threatening 12,000 jobs in the industry.

Last week, SEEFA hosted a number of social media protests targeting TD’s all over the country. These protests highlighted the three core issues facing the industry which are:

Social – The lack of licences means that there is no planting or harvesting taking place, greatly impacting jobs within the industry

Economic – House prices continue to be inflated as we have to import timber because of a lack of licences to cut our own

Environmental – Due to not planting enough trees in the past five years, 5.4m tonnes of carbon will not be captured

Representatives of SEEFA met with a number of Government TD’s earlier this week to outline five proposed solutions to the crisis. They are calling for these to be implemented as a matter of urgency.

The proposed solutions include: